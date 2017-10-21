Syracuse fans looking to help fellow fan who broke both legs celebrating upset of Clemson

For one fan, his college football team’s win last Saturday came at an extremely steep cost. And now, some fellow fans are hoping to defray those costs.

Ranked No. 2 in the nation heading in, Clemson was stunned by unranked Syracuse in a monumental Week 7 upset in the Carrier Dome last Friday. Predictably, those in attendance went wild over the football program’s biggest win in more than a decade and stormed the field.

One of those fans was Justin Heath, who jumped over a railing to join his fellow fans and promptly injured himself. Specifically, he broke both of his legs, sustained what was described as a crushed right ankle and his left kneecap was displaced.

The injuries, which have already resulted in two surgeries that included having rods, plates and pins inserted in his injured limbs, are expected to keep Heath out of work for at least three months and possibly as long as six.

Other Orange fans have set up a GoFundMe page “to raise funds to help offset medical bills and lost time from work for one of ‘Cuse’s biggest fans.” If you so desire, you can donate by clicking HERE.

The initial goal was to raise $4,400; as of this posting, $5,162 has been raised.