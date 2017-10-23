Florida’s statement on Jim McElwain’s death-threat claim is interesting, to say the least

Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s something. Regardless, it’s something that bears watching.

Losers of two in a row and off to a 3-3 start to the season, Florida has underperformed and underwhelmed to say the least. So much so, in fact, that head coach Jim McElwain indicated Monday that he, his family, his coaching staff and players have been subjected to death threats by unknown individuals.

The head coach went into no detail publicly regarding the nature of the threats. Apparently, it was the same privately when discussing the situation with his employer.

Here is a statement from UF about Jim McElwain’s statement that he, his teammates and their families have received death threats. #Gators pic.twitter.com/hsLW78SGfQ — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 23, 2017

OK then.

Again, it could be in the same neighborhood as naked shark humping — nothing. Bears watching, though, as one very outspoken member of the Florida media is very much already doing publicly about a situation that was apparently reported to the media before it was reported to the police or even the university.