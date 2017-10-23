Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, C Zach Shackelford in concussion protocol

Texas has lost two straight upset bids in strikingly similar fashion: true freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger leads a potential-game winning drive, scrambles, hits his head on the turf and ends the possession in a puzzling throw.

The first came in last week’s loss to No. 10 Oklahoma. Trailing 29-24 late in the fourth quarter, scrambled for two yards to the Texas-48 yard line but hit his head on the Cotton Bowl turf and was forced to leave the game for five plays. Shane Buechele pushed the Longhorns to the Oklahoma 31, but he was replaced after a sack and Ehlinger ended up throwing the ball away on 4th-and-13 from the OU 34 with two minutes to play. That, as they say, was that.

Ehlinger knocked out for 30 seconds & 100% concussed. 5 plays later @CoachTomHerman puts him back in Wins > Players mental health/safety? pic.twitter.com/e4iFV2sAi6 — TAMUHighlights ᴴᴰ (@TamuHighlights) October 15, 2017

Fast forward to Saturday and Texas was trailing No. 11 Oklahoma State 13-10 in overtime when Ehlinger opened the possession with a scramble that again saw the back of his head bang against the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium turf. He stayed in the game this time, but ended the game on a puzzling (to say the least) interception to absolutely no one on 3rd-and-4 from the OSU 6.

What in the hell is Ehlinger doing? pic.twitter.com/FVXc0CtEKc — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) October 21, 2017

While Ehlinger was not evaluated for a concussion during the game, he did not practice Sunday and head coach Tom Herman said Monday that Ehlinger and center Zach Shackelford are in concussion protocol.

Tom Herman on QB Sam Ehlinger: Freshman is day-to-day and will go through the concussion protocol. Same with C Zach Shackelford. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 23, 2017

Complicating matters for Texas is that sophomore back-up Shane Buechele is playing on a gimpy ankle that kept him out against San Jose State and Kansas State that Herman said will not improve as the season goes on.

No matter, Texas will face a hungry Baylor team on Saturday (noon ET, ESPNU) that nearly completed a comeback against No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday night.