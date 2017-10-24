Florida State RB Jacques Patrick to undergo knee surgery

The worst start to a Florida State football season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee isn’t getting much better.

Sunday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Jacques Patrick suffered what was believed to be torn cartilage in his knee during Saturday’s loss to Louisville. Monday, the head coach acknowledged that the running back will be forced to undergo surgery at some point this week to repair the damage.

Officially, Patrick will miss an extended period of time; unofficially, it’s looking likely he’ll miss the remainder of 2017, at least the regular season.

“He said my knee feels funny, but I’m all right. And he played on it,” Fisher, by way of the Tallahassee Democrat, explained Sunday of Patrick attempting to fight through the injury. “Couple times he’d come out and say my knee, just for a second, give me a second. Sometimes I see strain or stress it, which in football things like that happen all the time.

“And even on Sunday, he was limping but he was okay. We said let’s get an MRI on this… and then he saw that it was torn.”

Patrick, a junior, is second on the Seminoles with 434 yards rushing and leads the team at 5.7 yards per carry. Cam Akers, the five-star true freshman who leads the team with 454 yards on the ground, is expected to see his role in the running game expand even more than it has in recent weeks.