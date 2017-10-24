Getty Images

Mike Leach hires investigators to ‘dig up dirt’ on Texas Tech administrators

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT
Mike Leach has been on a public campaign to get the $2.5 million he says Texas Tech owes him, but those efforts have leaped beyond Twitter and court rooms in recent days.

Last week he initiated a rally for his cause outside Texas Tech’s stadium ahead of the Red Raiders’ game with Iowa State.

Then he launched a website.

And now he’s gone underground, hiring a team of investigators to pry into Texas Tech administrators’ personal lives. From USA Today:

Dolcefino Consulting, a firm in Houston, is working on behalf of Leach to help pressure Tech into paying him the money he says he’s still owed for the 2009 football season — about $2.5 million. Leach remains Tech’s winningest coach but was fired after the 2009 season, when the Red Raiders finished 9-4.

The firm is led by Wayne Dolcefino, a former investigative reporter for a TV station in Houston.

 “We’re going to get into their stuff, OK?” Dolcefino told USA TODAY Sports Monday.

It’s worth noting that that this is not the only $2.5 million ever paid to Leach. He worked for nine years as Texas Tech’s head coach, and he’s now six years into his job as Washington State’s head coach, a gig that will pay him $3 million.

It’s surprising that Leach has no one in his life to tell him, “Look, you have enough money. Let this go.” Washington State can’t be pleased to see its head coach so publicly denigrate a fellow NCAA institution, but this what makes Leach, Leach.

Shoulder injury will sideline UConn RB Arkeel Newsome for 3-4 weeks

By John TaylorOct 24, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
UConn’s road to bowl eligibility has hit a bit of a speedbump.

During UConn’s Week 8 win over Tulsa, Akeel Newsome sustained an injury to his shoulder at the end of a 51-yard reception.  Further evaluation has determined that the clavicle issue will sideline the running back for a period of 3-4 weeks, head coach Randy Edsall confirmed Tuesday morning by way of the Hartford Courant.

At minimum, he’ll miss 3-4 UConn’s game Saturday against Missouri as well as those against No. 17 USF and No. 18 UCF.  At the long end, he’d also miss the Boston College game Nov. 18, returning for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati the following weekend.

Newsome’s absence will have a significant impact on both phases of the Huskies’ offense.

A senior, Newsome is currently second on the team in rushing yards (218) and rushing touchdowns (three).  His 407 receiving yards are tops on the team, while his 22 receptions are tied for the team lead.

Saquon Barkley now Bovada’s overwhelming Heisman wagering favorite

By John TaylorOct 24, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
What a difference a week makes.

Last Monday, Stanford running back Bryce Love had drawn even with his Penn State counterpart, Saquon Barkley, as 7/5 favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv.  With the Cardinal on a bye and Barkley impressing in a huge nationally-televised win over Michigan, the Nittany Lions junior is now listed as an overwhelming 4/11 Heisman favorite by the same wagering website.  For reference, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was a 1/3 favorite around this time last year.

Love’s odds are now longer at 3/1, as are the next two players — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (12/1, from 11/1) and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (14/1, from 9/1).  Two other quarterbacks, Jackson (18/1 a week ago) and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (9/1), are now each at 33/1.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did see his odds shorten significantly, going from 50/1 a week ago to 20/1 in the latest release.

Those seven players mentioned above are the only ones now listed as a whopping nine players have since been taken off the board, including the only two from Group of Five programs — South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers and San Diego State running back Rashad Penny.

Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:

Steve Spurrier says he might coach again — at the high-school level

By John TaylorOct 24, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
We may have seen the last of the Ol’ Ball Coach roaming the sidelines after all.

In October of 2015, Steve Spurrier stunned the entire college football world by announcing that he was, in the middle of the season, retiring as the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina, effective immediately.  Since then, he’s taken a job as an ambassador at his alma mater Florida while seeing the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field named in his honor, in addition to continuing to hone his long-running rapier wit of course.

One thing Spurrier has made clear throughout is that he is done head coaching.  Over the weekend, the Heisman Trophy-winning College Football Hall of Famer clarified that a bit (again) by stating that he would be open to coaching again at the high-school level — while reiterating one significant caveat.

“I don’t want to be a head coach. There’s too much involved with the head coach,” Spurrier said according to The State after he was honored at Duke, where he was the HBC prior to taking over in The Swamp. “If it’s a high school, or junior, well they don’t have junior highs anymore. Just high school, or somewhere there to coach quarterbacks and pitch the ball around.

“That might be something, something I want to do again. It would just have to be the right situation.”

There you go high schools, presumably somewhere in Gainesville or the Carolinas (near a golf course).  Come get you — and your players, particularly quarterbacks — some HBC knowledge.

To be fair, Spurrier is hardly plowing new ground here as, in a letter he released the December after his retirement, he stated “[w]hen I mentioned I may coach again, I meant possibly as a volunteer coach at a high school.”

“After thirty years as a head coach, I positively know that my head coaching career is finished,” he added two years ago.

Florida State RB Jacques Patrick to undergo knee surgery

By John TaylorOct 24, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT
The worst start to a Florida State football season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee isn’t getting much better.

Sunday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Jacques Patrick suffered what was believed to be torn cartilage in his knee during Saturday’s loss to Louisville.  Monday, the head coach acknowledged that the running back will be forced to undergo surgery at some point this week to repair the damage.

Officially, Patrick will miss an extended period of time; unofficially, it’s looking likely he’ll miss the remainder of 2017, at least the regular season.

“He said my knee feels funny, but I’m all right. And he played on it,” Fisher, by way of the Tallahassee Democrat, explained Sunday of Patrick attempting to fight through the injury. “Couple times he’d come out and say my knee, just for a second, give me a second. Sometimes I see strain or stress it, which in football things like that happen all the time.

“And even on Sunday, he was limping but he was okay. We said let’s get an MRI on this… and then he saw that it was torn.”

Patrick, a junior, is second on the Seminoles with 434 yards rushing and leads the team at 5.7 yards per carry.  Cam Akers, the five-star true freshman who leads the team with 454 yards on the ground, is expected to see his role in the running game expand even more than it has in recent weeks.