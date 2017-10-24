Mike Leach hires investigators to ‘dig up dirt’ on Texas Tech administrators

Mike Leach has been on a public campaign to get the $2.5 million he says Texas Tech owes him, but those efforts have leaped beyond Twitter and court rooms in recent days.

Last week he initiated a rally for his cause outside Texas Tech’s stadium ahead of the Red Raiders’ game with Iowa State.

Then he launched a website.

And now he’s gone underground, hiring a team of investigators to pry into Texas Tech administrators’ personal lives. From USA Today:

Dolcefino Consulting, a firm in Houston, is working on behalf of Leach to help pressure Tech into paying him the money he says he’s still owed for the 2009 football season — about $2.5 million. Leach remains Tech’s winningest coach but was fired after the 2009 season, when the Red Raiders finished 9-4. The firm is led by Wayne Dolcefino, a former investigative reporter for a TV station in Houston. “We’re going to get into their stuff, OK?” Dolcefino told USA TODAY Sports Monday.

It’s worth noting that that this is not the only $2.5 million ever paid to Leach. He worked for nine years as Texas Tech’s head coach, and he’s now six years into his job as Washington State’s head coach, a gig that will pay him $3 million.

It’s surprising that Leach has no one in his life to tell him, “Look, you have enough money. Let this go.” Washington State can’t be pleased to see its head coach so publicly denigrate a fellow NCAA institution, but this what makes Leach, Leach.