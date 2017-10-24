Saquon Barkley now Bovada’s overwhelming Heisman wagering favorite

What a difference a week makes.
Last Monday, Stanford running back Bryce Love had drawn even with his Penn State counterpart, Saquon Barkley, as 7/5 favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. With the Cardinal on a bye and Barkley impressing in a huge nationally-televised win over Michigan, the Nittany Lions junior is now listed as an overwhelming 4/11 Heisman favorite by the same wagering website. For reference, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was a 1/3 favorite around this time last year.
Love’s odds are now longer at 3/1, as are the next two players — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (12/1, from 11/1) and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (14/1, from 9/1). Two other quarterbacks, Jackson (18/1 a week ago) and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (9/1), are now each at 33/1.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did see his odds shorten significantly, going from 50/1 a week ago to 20/1 in the latest release.
Those seven players mentioned above are the only ones now listed as a whopping nine players have since been taken off the board, including the only two from Group of Five programs — South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers and San Diego State running back Rashad Penny.
Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:
We may have seen the last of the Ol’ Ball Coach roaming the sidelines after all.
In October of 2015, Steve Spurrier stunned the entire college football world by announcing that he was, in the middle of the season, retiring as the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina, effective immediately. Since then, he’s taken a job as an ambassador at his alma mater Florida while seeing the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field named in his honor, in addition to continuing to hone his long-running rapier wit of course.
One thing Spurrier has made clear throughout is that he is done head coaching. Over the weekend, the Heisman Trophy-winning College Football Hall of Famer clarified that a bit (again) by stating that he would be open to coaching again at the high-school level — while reiterating one significant caveat.
“I don’t want to be a head coach. There’s too much involved with the head coach,” Spurrier said according to The State after he was honored at Duke, where he was the HBC prior to taking over in The Swamp. “If it’s a high school, or junior, well they don’t have junior highs anymore. Just high school, or somewhere there to coach quarterbacks and pitch the ball around.
“That might be something, something I want to do again. It would just have to be the right situation.”
There you go high schools, presumably somewhere in Gainesville or the Carolinas (near a golf course). Come get you — and your players, particularly quarterbacks — some HBC knowledge.
To be fair, Spurrier is hardly plowing new ground here as, in a letter he released the December after his retirement, he stated “[w]hen I mentioned I may coach again, I meant possibly as a volunteer coach at a high school.”
“After thirty years as a head coach, I positively know that my head coaching career is finished,” he added two years ago.
The worst start to a Florida State football season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee isn’t getting much better.
Sunday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Jacques Patrick suffered what was believed to be torn cartilage in his knee during Saturday’s loss to Louisville. Monday, the head coach acknowledged that the running back will be forced to undergo surgery at some point this week to repair the damage.
Officially, Patrick will miss an extended period of time; unofficially, it’s looking likely he’ll miss the remainder of 2017, at least the regular season.
“He said my knee feels funny, but I’m all right. And he played on it,” Fisher, by way of the Tallahassee Democrat, explained Sunday of Patrick attempting to fight through the injury. “Couple times he’d come out and say my knee, just for a second, give me a second. Sometimes I see strain or stress it, which in football things like that happen all the time.
“And even on Sunday, he was limping but he was okay. We said let’s get an MRI on this… and then he saw that it was torn.”
Patrick, a junior, is second on the Seminoles with 434 yards rushing and leads the team at 5.7 yards per carry. Cam Akers, the five-star true freshman who leads the team with 454 yards on the ground, is expected to see his role in the running game expand even more than it has in recent weeks.
The curious case of Francis Bernard has taken yet another twist.
In mid-August, it was announced that Francis Bernard, a 12-game starter at linebacker for BYU in 2016, would miss the entire 2017 season because of unspecified “personal reasons.” Very early Saturday morning, Bernard (pictured, No. 13) was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license and failing to register his vehicle/having an expired registration.
With him during the traffic stop was teammate Marvin Hifo, who was cited for having an open container.
Monday, Kalani Sitake was asked about the situation. In addressing it, the head coach revealed that both players had previously left the team in the last couple of weeks — Bernard withdrew from school and requested a release from his scholarship, while Hifo, a senior defensive back, decided to simply quit.
Notably, Sitake seemingly indicated that, as of at least a couple of weeks ago, he was leaving the door open for a potential Bernard return at some point in the future.
“[Bernard] was looking at all of his options, and one of them was possibly returning here with a release in hand,” the coach said according to the Deseret News. “I wish him the best in finding what is the best place for him and I care about him.”
Bernard was third on the Cougars last season in tackles. Should he continue playing football at the collegiate level, he would presumably be a fourth-year junior in 2018.
Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s something. Regardless, it’s something that bears watching.
Losers of two in a row and off to a 3-3 start to the season, Florida has underperformed and underwhelmed to say the least. So much so, in fact, that head coach Jim McElwain indicated Monday that he, his family, his coaching staff and players have been subjected to death threats by unknown individuals.
The head coach went into no detail publicly regarding the nature of the threats. Apparently, it was the same privately when discussing the situation with his employer.
OK then.
Again, it could be in the same neighborhood as naked shark humping — nothing. Bears watching, though, as one very outspoken member of the Florida media is very much already doing publicly about a situation that was apparently reported to the media before it was reported to the police or even the university.