Saquon Barkley now Bovada’s overwhelming Heisman wagering favorite

What a difference a week makes.

Last Monday, Stanford running back Bryce Love had drawn even with his Penn State counterpart, Saquon Barkley, as 7/5 favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. With the Cardinal on a bye and Barkley impressing in a huge nationally-televised win over Michigan, the Nittany Lions junior is now listed as an overwhelming 4/11 Heisman favorite by the same wagering website. For reference, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was a 1/3 favorite around this time last year.

Love’s odds are now longer at 3/1, as are the next two players — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (12/1, from 11/1) and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (14/1, from 9/1). Two other quarterbacks, Jackson (18/1 a week ago) and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (9/1), are now each at 33/1.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did see his odds shorten significantly, going from 50/1 a week ago to 20/1 in the latest release.

Those seven players mentioned above are the only ones now listed as a whopping nine players have since been taken off the board, including the only two from Group of Five programs — South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers and San Diego State running back Rashad Penny.

Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv: