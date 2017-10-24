Shoulder injury will sideline UConn RB Arkeel Newsome for 3-4 weeks

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

UConn’s road to bowl eligibility has hit a bit of a speedbump.

During UConn’s Week 8 win over Tulsa, Akeel Newsome sustained an injury to his shoulder at the end of a 51-yard reception. Further evaluation has determined that the clavicle issue will sideline the running back for a period of 3-4 weeks, head coach Randy Edsall confirmed Tuesday morning by way of the Hartford Courant.

At minimum, he’ll miss 3-4 UConn’s game Saturday against Missouri as well as those against No. 17 USF and No. 18 UCF. At the long end, he’d also miss the Boston College game Nov. 18, returning for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati the following weekend.

Newsome’s absence will have a significant impact on both phases of the Huskies’ offense.

A senior, Newsome is currently second on the team in rushing yards (218) and rushing touchdowns (three). His 407 receiving yards are tops on the team, while his 22 receptions are tied for the team lead.