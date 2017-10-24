Steve Spurrier says he might coach again — at the high-school level

We may have seen the last of the Ol’ Ball Coach roaming the sidelines after all.

In October of 2015, Steve Spurrier stunned the entire college football world by announcing that he was, in the middle of the season, retiring as the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina, effective immediately. Since then, he’s taken a job as an ambassador at his alma mater Florida while seeing the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field named in his honor, in addition to continuing to hone his long-running rapier wit of course.

One thing Spurrier has made clear throughout is that he is done head coaching. Over the weekend, the Heisman Trophy-winning College Football Hall of Famer clarified that a bit (again) by stating that he would be open to coaching again at the high-school level — while reiterating one significant caveat.

“I don’t want to be a head coach. There’s too much involved with the head coach,” Spurrier said according to The State after he was honored at Duke, where he was the HBC prior to taking over in The Swamp. “If it’s a high school, or junior, well they don’t have junior highs anymore. Just high school, or somewhere there to coach quarterbacks and pitch the ball around.

“That might be something, something I want to do again. It would just have to be the right situation.”

There you go high schools, presumably somewhere in Gainesville or the Carolinas (near a golf course). Come get you — and your players, particularly quarterbacks — some HBC knowledge.

To be fair, Spurrier is hardly plowing new ground here as, in a letter he released the December after his retirement, he stated “[w]hen I mentioned I may coach again, I meant possibly as a volunteer coach at a high school.”

“After thirty years as a head coach, I positively know that my head coaching career is finished,” he added two years ago.