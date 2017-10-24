Zach Smith returns to starting QB spot for Baylor

Baylor is winless to date this season, but the Bears are going to win a game at some point. Perhaps as soon as this week.

Matt Rhule‘s club out-scored West Virginia 23-0 in the fourth quarter last week and came within one 2-point conversion of forcing overtime against No. 22 West Virginia last week. The Bears’ next opponent — Texas — is coming off two straight emotional losses (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) and three straight physical games (a double overtime win over Kansas State) and has No. 4 TCU next week.

Hello, trap game.

Heading into that possible trap game, Rhule confirmed that Zach Smith will return to the starting lineup despite being pulled from last week’s West Virginia loss.

“If we played today, I’d put Zach out there first and have Charlie ready,” Rhule said, via Big 12 Die Hards. “I think at this time, Zach’s done too much. He led that comeback against Oklahoma and it’s too quick to say Charlie played great. Charlie will be ready, but we don’t want to have too quick a trigger on our quarterback.”

A sophomore, Smith has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against six interceptions. He was 16-of-27 for 261 yards with no scores and no picks in the WVU loss. His high point of the season came against Oklahoma, when he hit 33-of-50 passes for 463 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Freshman Charlie Brewer led the fourth quarter comeback last week, hitting 8-of-13 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 48 yards. Brewer has thrown all of 20 passes this season, but Rhule said he expects Baylor to have a package for him on Saturday.

“We’ve tried to play both quarterbacks since the Kansas State game,” Rhule said. “We know Charlie is a gamer. We’ve done it the past four games, I don’t know why this week would be any difference. We’d probably have a package ready to go. We’ll see kind of where it leads.”