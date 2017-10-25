Broken collarbone likely to sideline Western Michigan’s starting QB for rest of regular season

Western Michigan will have a new main man under center for at least the remainder of the regular season.
Jon Wassink was injured in the fourth quarter of WMU’s win this past Saturday against directional rival Eastern Michigan and didn’t return after the second of two hits to the same area. Tuesday, head coach Tim Lester confirmed the starting quarterback won’t return for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a broken collarbone in his right (throwing) shoulder.
Such a timeline all but assures the redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of the regular season, including a potential berth in the MAC championship should the Broncos, 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, qualify.
“The first one they threw a flag and picked it up; the second one was the one he stayed down on,” Lester said according to mlive.com. “I don’t know when he broke it. He didn’t throw the ball great after the first one. I think he just sprained it the first time, and then the second one was when he fell on it kind of funny.”
In his first year as the starter, Wassink is 34th nationally and second in the MAC in pass efficiency as he’s completed over 64 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
With Wassink sidelined, WMU will now turn to Reece Goddard.
A true freshman, Goddard helped lead the game-winning drive in the win over WMU. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards after replacing Wassink, the first passes of his collegiate career.
Baylor is winless to date this season, but the Bears are going to win a game at some point. Perhaps as soon as this week.
Matt Rhule‘s club out-scored West Virginia 23-0 in the fourth quarter last week and came within one 2-point conversion of forcing overtime against No. 22 West Virginia last week. The Bears’ next opponent — Texas — is coming off two straight emotional losses (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) and three straight physical games (a double overtime win over Kansas State) and has No. 4 TCU next week.
Hello, trap game.
Heading into that possible trap game, Rhule confirmed that Zach Smith will return to the starting lineup despite being pulled from last week’s West Virginia loss.
“If we played today, I’d put Zach out there first and have Charlie ready,” Rhule said, via Big 12 Die Hards. “I think at this time, Zach’s done too much. He led that comeback against Oklahoma and it’s too quick to say Charlie played great. Charlie will be ready, but we don’t want to have too quick a trigger on our quarterback.”
A sophomore, Smith has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against six interceptions. He was 16-of-27 for 261 yards with no scores and no picks in the WVU loss. His high point of the season came against Oklahoma, when he hit 33-of-50 passes for 463 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Freshman Charlie Brewer led the fourth quarter comeback last week, hitting 8-of-13 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 48 yards. Brewer has thrown all of 20 passes this season, but Rhule said he expects Baylor to have a package for him on Saturday.
“We’ve tried to play both quarterbacks since the Kansas State game,” Rhule said. “We know Charlie is a gamer. We’ve done it the past four games, I don’t know why this week would be any difference. We’d probably have a package ready to go. We’ll see kind of where it leads.”
Mike Leach has been on a public campaign to get the $2.5 million he says Texas Tech owes him, but those efforts have leaped beyond Twitter and court rooms in recent days.
Last week he initiated a rally for his cause outside Texas Tech’s stadium ahead of the Red Raiders’ game with Iowa State.
Then he launched a website.
And now he’s gone underground, hiring a team of investigators to pry into Texas Tech administrators’ personal lives. From USA Today:
Dolcefino Consulting, a firm in Houston, is working on behalf of Leach to help pressure Tech into paying him the money he says he’s still owed for the 2009 football season — about $2.5 million. Leach remains Tech’s winningest coach but was fired after the 2009 season, when the Red Raiders finished 9-4.
The firm is led by Wayne Dolcefino, a former investigative reporter for a TV station in Houston.
“We’re going to get into their stuff, OK?” Dolcefino told USA TODAY Sports Monday.
It’s worth noting that that this is not the only $2.5 million ever paid to Leach. He worked for nine years as Texas Tech’s head coach, and he’s now six years into his job as Washington State’s head coach, a gig that will pay him $3 million.
It’s surprising that Leach has no one in his life to tell him, “Look, you have enough money. Let this go.” Washington State can’t be pleased to see its head coach so publicly denigrate a fellow NCAA institution, but this what makes Leach, Leach.
UConn’s road to bowl eligibility has hit a bit of a speedbump.
During UConn’s Week 8 win over Tulsa, Akeel Newsome sustained an injury to his shoulder at the end of a 51-yard reception. Further evaluation has determined that the clavicle issue will sideline the running back for a period of 3-4 weeks, head coach Randy Edsall confirmed Tuesday morning by way of the Hartford Courant.
At minimum, he’ll miss 3-4 UConn’s game Saturday against Missouri as well as those against No. 17 USF and No. 18 UCF. At the long end, he’d also miss the Boston College game Nov. 18, returning for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati the following weekend.
Newsome’s absence will have a significant impact on both phases of the Huskies’ offense.
A senior, Newsome is currently second on the team in rushing yards (218) and rushing touchdowns (three). His 407 receiving yards are tops on the team, while his 22 receptions are tied for the team lead.
What a difference a week makes.
Last Monday, Stanford running back Bryce Love had drawn even with his Penn State counterpart, Saquon Barkley, as 7/5 favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. With the Cardinal on a bye and Barkley impressing in a huge nationally-televised win over Michigan, the Nittany Lions junior is now listed as an overwhelming 4/11 Heisman favorite by the same wagering website. For reference, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was a 1/3 favorite around this time last year.
Love’s odds are now longer at 3/1, as are the next two players — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (12/1, from 11/1) and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (14/1, from 9/1). Two other quarterbacks, Jackson (18/1 a week ago) and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (9/1), are now each at 33/1.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did see his odds shorten significantly, going from 50/1 a week ago to 20/1 in the latest release.
Those seven players mentioned above are the only ones now listed as a whopping nine players have since been taken off the board, including the only two from Group of Five programs — South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers and San Diego State running back Rashad Penny.
Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv: