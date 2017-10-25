Broken collarbone likely to sideline Western Michigan’s starting QB for rest of regular season

Western Michigan will have a new main man under center for at least the remainder of the regular season.

Jon Wassink was injured in the fourth quarter of WMU’s win this past Saturday against directional rival Eastern Michigan and didn’t return after the second of two hits to the same area. Tuesday, head coach Tim Lester confirmed the starting quarterback won’t return for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a broken collarbone in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Such a timeline all but assures the redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of the regular season, including a potential berth in the MAC championship should the Broncos, 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, qualify.

“The first one they threw a flag and picked it up; the second one was the one he stayed down on,” Lester said according to mlive.com. “I don’t know when he broke it. He didn’t throw the ball great after the first one. I think he just sprained it the first time, and then the second one was when he fell on it kind of funny.”

In his first year as the starter, Wassink is 34th nationally and second in the MAC in pass efficiency as he’s completed over 64 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

With Wassink sidelined, WMU will now turn to Reece Goddard.

A true freshman, Goddard helped lead the game-winning drive in the win over WMU. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards after replacing Wassink, the first passes of his collegiate career.