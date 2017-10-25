Associated Press

Kelly Bryant appears to be a go for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT
As Clemson looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, it appears likely they’ll have the triggerman of their offense under center.

Already nursing an ankle injury heading into the Oct. 13 game against Syracuse, Kelly Bryant suffered a head injury in the loss.  Heading into last weekend’s bye, the quarterback had, per Dabo Swinney, “responded well” in the concussion protocol.

Now, with Georgia Tech on tap this Saturday night, all systems are looking to be a go for Bryant.

“He’s taking every rep and he’s doing a great job,” Swinney said on the ACC coaches teleconference by way of TigerNet.com. “I don’t really know of any players that are 100 percent this time of the year anywhere. It’s a long season and most everybody’s got something that they’re dealing with.

“Kelly looks good and hopefully he won’t have any setbacks and will play a great game Saturday.”

In his first season as the replacement to Deshaun Watson, Kelly is seventh in the ACC in passing efficiency.  The true junior has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in 176 pass attempts, and is second on the Tigers with 393 yards on the ground.  He also has a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns.

Leading rusher John Kelly one of two Vols popped for pot after traffic stop

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
Not only does Tennessee have on-field issues with which to deal, now Butch Jones has an off-field one as well.

According to WATE-TV, a pair of UT football players, running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont, were cited Tuesday night following a traffic stop.  Kelly was the driver of the vehicle, Ignont a passenger.

Kelly was issued citations for misdemeanor possession of a schedule 6 drug, not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance, Ignont for possession of drug paraphernalia.

From the television station’s report on a stop that was initiated because of a busted headlight:

When the window was rolled down, the officer claims a strong smell came out of the vehicle.

According to the report, the officer asked Kelly and Ignont to step out of the vehicle. The players consented to the vehicle being searched.

A clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the center console. KPD says there were 4.6 grams in the bag. Officers also found a glass pipe.

According to the report, neither players claimed ownership of the bag and pipe.

As of this posting, the football program has had no public comment on the development.

Kelly is far and away the Vols leading rusher with 615 yards (Ty Chandler‘s 118 are next).  He also has six of the team’s eight rushing touchdowns.  On top of that, the junior leads all UT players with 26 receptions.

Ignont is a true freshman who was a four-star 2017 signee.

BYU’s leading rusher cited for pot possession

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
Off-field issues continue to plague BYU football, although this one, unlike the other most recent one, involves a player currently on the roster.

According to the Deseret News, Ula Tolutau was cited earlier this month for possession or use of a controlled substance. The citation is a misdemeanor offense, with the Logan Daily Herald reporting that the substance involved was marijuana.

The Salt Lake Tribune, meanwhile, details what led up to the running back being issued the citation:

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said a deputy stopped a vehicle carrying four adults just after midnight on Oct. 8 for speeding and a tail-light violation. The deputy smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car and issued a field sobriety test to the driver, who was deemed not to be impaired.

Tolutau was a passenger and was found holding a frisbee containing marijuana. He told the deputy that the pot was in a frisbee because he didn’t have a baggie. He was cited at the scene and released. No other citations were given.

“It was a relatively normal interaction,” Cannon said, noting the occupants were cooperative but initially denied the possession of a controlled substance.

The News writes that “[a] BYU official said the school is aware of the situation and would not say when coaches learned of it.” What the true freshman’s status will be moving forward remains to be seen.

Tolutau currently leads the Cougars with 303 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. Originally a Wisconsin signee, the 6-1, 250-pound back transferred to BYU after completing a two-year church mission.

This past Saturday morning, linebacker Francis Bernard was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license and failing to register his vehicle/having an expired registration.  With him during the traffic stop was senior defensive back Marvin Hifo, who was cited for having an open container.

It was subsequently revealed by head coach Kalani Sitake that both players had previously left the team in the last couple of weeks prior to the off-field incident — Bernard withdrew from school and requested a release from his scholarship, while Hifo, a senior defensive back, decided to simply quit.

Jim McElwain will divulge death threat details ‘when it becomes unmanageable’

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Perception-wise, Jim McElwain just made an already puzzling situation even fuzzier — much to his own potential detriment.

McElwain indicated Monday that he, his family, his coaching staff and players have been subjected to death threats by unknown individuals, although he declined to provide any type of details regarding the threats.  Not long after, Florida issued a curious statement in which it appeared to distance itself from its head football coach’s claims, stating that they met with McElwain “and he offered no additional details.”

Since then, McElwain has been subjected to mounting criticism, with some suggesting this situation could ultimately trigger his dismissal from the Gators.

Appearing on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, McElwain was again asked about the claims.  And, again, the coach declined to offer up any details, although he did cryptically and curiously allow he would do so “when it becomes unmanageable.” For better or worse, McElwain further expounded on the emotions that led him to unleash the headline-making revelations.

“Well, I think one of the things for those who know me and people that kind of realize I’m a real passionate guy,” the coach said according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I feel bad sometimes for being open and being honest, and yet at the same time I’ve seen this movie and I understand it. If it gets to a point we’ll go from there.”

McElwain did make certain to note that he has a significant appreciation for “an unbelievable fan base — it’s great, there’s passion.”

Entering the last weekend of October, UF is 3-2 in SEC play and tied for second in the East with South Carolina.  Saturday, as they look to snap a two-game losing streak, they’ll face the top team in the division, 4-0 Georgia, in the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Officially, Sam Darnold will ‘take a look’ at his future ‘after the season’

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Did anyone really expect anything else as a response?

Anointed by myriad draftniks as the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft entering the 2017 college football season, Sam Darnold has underwhelmed and underperformed that lofty projection for most of the first half or more of the season.  Monday, a report surfaced that the USC quarterback, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining beyond this year, is unlikely to leave the Trojans early this year for the professional ranks.

Not surprisingly, Darnold was asked about the report Tuesday.  Just as likely, the redshirt sophomore gave the predictable non-answer answer.

“I’m going to take a look at that after the season,” the redshirt sophomore said.

Any eligible players, Darnold included, have until the middle of January to officially file paperwork with the NFL to make themselves available for the next draft.  Until that deadline passes, expect any number of reports to surface that have Darnold leaning one way or the other.