Kelly Bryant appears to be a go for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

As Clemson looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, it appears likely they’ll have the triggerman of their offense under center.

Already nursing an ankle injury heading into the Oct. 13 game against Syracuse, Kelly Bryant suffered a head injury in the loss. Heading into last weekend’s bye, the quarterback had, per Dabo Swinney, “responded well” in the concussion protocol.

Now, with Georgia Tech on tap this Saturday night, all systems are looking to be a go for Bryant.

“He’s taking every rep and he’s doing a great job,” Swinney said on the ACC coaches teleconference by way of TigerNet.com. “I don’t really know of any players that are 100 percent this time of the year anywhere. It’s a long season and most everybody’s got something that they’re dealing with.

“Kelly looks good and hopefully he won’t have any setbacks and will play a great game Saturday.”

In his first season as the replacement to Deshaun Watson, Kelly is seventh in the ACC in passing efficiency. The true junior has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in 176 pass attempts, and is second on the Tigers with 393 yards on the ground. He also has a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns.