Leading rusher John Kelly one of two Vols popped for pot after traffic stop

Not only does Tennessee have on-field issues with which to deal, now Butch Jones has an off-field one as well.

According to WATE-TV, a pair of UT football players, running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont, were cited Tuesday night following a traffic stop. Kelly was the driver of the vehicle, Ignont a passenger.

Kelly was issued citations for misdemeanor possession of a schedule 6 drug, not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance, Ignont for possession of drug paraphernalia.

From the television station’s report on a stop that was initiated because of a busted headlight:

When the window was rolled down, the officer claims a strong smell came out of the vehicle. According to the report, the officer asked Kelly and Ignont to step out of the vehicle. The players consented to the vehicle being searched. A clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the center console. KPD says there were 4.6 grams in the bag. Officers also found a glass pipe. According to the report, neither players claimed ownership of the bag and pipe.

As of this posting, the football program has had no public comment on the development.

Kelly is far and away the Vols leading rusher with 615 yards (Ty Chandler‘s 118 are next). He also has six of the team’s eight rushing touchdowns. On top of that, the junior leads all UT players with 26 receptions.

Ignont is a true freshman who was a four-star 2017 signee.