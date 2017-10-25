Officially, Sam Darnold will ‘take a look’ at his future ‘after the season’

Did anyone really expect anything else as a response?

Anointed by myriad draftniks as the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft entering the 2017 college football season, Sam Darnold has underwhelmed and underperformed that lofty projection for most of the first half or more of the season. Monday, a report surfaced that the USC quarterback, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining beyond this year, is unlikely to leave the Trojans early this year for the professional ranks.

Not surprisingly, Darnold was asked about the report Tuesday. Just as likely, the redshirt sophomore gave the predictable non-answer answer.

“I’m going to take a look at that after the season,” the redshirt sophomore said.

Sam Darnold said he has made no decisions on his future and is not leaning either way #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 25, 2017

Any eligible players, Darnold included, have until the middle of January to officially file paperwork with the NFL to make themselves available for the next draft. Until that deadline passes, expect any number of reports to surface that have Darnold leaning one way or the other.