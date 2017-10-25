Officially, Sam Darnold will ‘take a look’ at his future ‘after the season’

Did anyone really expect anything else as a response?
Anointed by myriad draftniks as the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft entering the 2017 college football season, Sam Darnold has underwhelmed and underperformed that lofty projection for most of the first half or more of the season. Monday, a report surfaced that the USC quarterback, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining beyond this year, is unlikely to leave the Trojans early this year for the professional ranks.
Not surprisingly, Darnold was asked about the report Tuesday. Just as likely, the redshirt sophomore gave the predictable non-answer answer.
“I’m going to take a look at that after the season,” the redshirt sophomore said.
Any eligible players, Darnold included, have until the middle of January to officially file paperwork with the NFL to make themselves available for the next draft. Until that deadline passes, expect any number of reports to surface that have Darnold leaning one way or the other.
Western Kentucky offensive line coach Geoff Dartt underwent surgery on his brain earlier this month, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed this week.
According to the College Heights Herald, WKU’s student newspaper, Dartt had not been feeling well during the first half of the 2017 season, even as he continued to perform his coaching duties. At the behest of WKU’s athletic trainer and his wife, a physician’s assistant, the 33-year-old coach underwent an MRI; five days later, he was undergoing surgery to have two brain tumors removed.
Dartt has been working from home since his surgery, and it’s unclear when he’ll resume full coaching duties.
“Coach Dartt has been, obviously, recovering from it and – talk about a tough guy – he coached through that and had some major, major issues from a health standpoint,” Sanford said according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “We can’t say how much we appreciate the prayers of everybody in our football program. He’s back up and at ’em, and he was actually in the office for the first time yesterday, which was awesome to see, kind of surprised me.
“I didn’t know how his state would be of coming off such a significant surgery, but he was back and ready to get into the run game and talk protections.”
Dartt is in his first season with the Hilltoppers after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and line coach at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union.
Western Michigan will have a new main man under center for at least the remainder of the regular season.
Jon Wassink was injured in the fourth quarter of WMU’s win this past Saturday against directional rival Eastern Michigan and didn’t return after the second of two hits to the same area. Tuesday, head coach Tim Lester confirmed the starting quarterback won’t return for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a broken collarbone in his right (throwing) shoulder.
Such a timeline all but assures the redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of the regular season, including a potential berth in the MAC championship should the Broncos, 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, qualify.
“The first one they threw a flag and picked it up; the second one was the one he stayed down on,” Lester said according to mlive.com. “I don’t know when he broke it. He didn’t throw the ball great after the first one. I think he just sprained it the first time, and then the second one was when he fell on it kind of funny.”
In his first year as the starter, Wassink is 34th nationally and second in the MAC in pass efficiency as he’s completed over 64 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
With Wassink sidelined, WMU will now turn to Reece Goddard.
A true freshman, Goddard helped lead the game-winning drive in the win over WMU. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards after replacing Wassink, the first passes of his collegiate career.
Baylor is winless to date this season, but the Bears are going to win a game at some point. Perhaps as soon as this week.
Matt Rhule‘s club out-scored West Virginia 23-0 in the fourth quarter last week and came within one 2-point conversion of forcing overtime against No. 22 West Virginia last week. The Bears’ next opponent — Texas — is coming off two straight emotional losses (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) and three straight physical games (a double overtime win over Kansas State) and has No. 4 TCU next week.
Hello, trap game.
Heading into that possible trap game, Rhule confirmed that Zach Smith will return to the starting lineup despite being pulled from last week’s West Virginia loss.
“If we played today, I’d put Zach out there first and have Charlie ready,” Rhule said, via Big 12 Die Hards. “I think at this time, Zach’s done too much. He led that comeback against Oklahoma and it’s too quick to say Charlie played great. Charlie will be ready, but we don’t want to have too quick a trigger on our quarterback.”
A sophomore, Smith has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against six interceptions. He was 16-of-27 for 261 yards with no scores and no picks in the WVU loss. His high point of the season came against Oklahoma, when he hit 33-of-50 passes for 463 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Freshman Charlie Brewer led the fourth quarter comeback last week, hitting 8-of-13 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 48 yards. Brewer has thrown all of 20 passes this season, but Rhule said he expects Baylor to have a package for him on Saturday.
“We’ve tried to play both quarterbacks since the Kansas State game,” Rhule said. “We know Charlie is a gamer. We’ve done it the past four games, I don’t know why this week would be any difference. We’d probably have a package ready to go. We’ll see kind of where it leads.”
Mike Leach has been on a public campaign to get the $2.5 million he says Texas Tech owes him, but those efforts have leaped beyond Twitter and court rooms in recent days.
Last week he initiated a rally for his cause outside Texas Tech’s stadium ahead of the Red Raiders’ game with Iowa State.
Then he launched a website.
And now he’s gone underground, hiring a team of investigators to pry into Texas Tech administrators’ personal lives. From USA Today:
Dolcefino Consulting, a firm in Houston, is working on behalf of Leach to help pressure Tech into paying him the money he says he’s still owed for the 2009 football season — about $2.5 million. Leach remains Tech’s winningest coach but was fired after the 2009 season, when the Red Raiders finished 9-4.
The firm is led by Wayne Dolcefino, a former investigative reporter for a TV station in Houston.
“We’re going to get into their stuff, OK?” Dolcefino told USA TODAY Sports Monday.
It’s worth noting that that this is not the only $2.5 million ever paid to Leach. He worked for nine years as Texas Tech’s head coach, and he’s now six years into his job as Washington State’s head coach, a gig that will pay him $3 million.
It’s surprising that Leach has no one in his life to tell him, “Look, you have enough money. Let this go.” Washington State can’t be pleased to see its head coach so publicly denigrate a fellow NCAA institution, but this what makes Leach, Leach.