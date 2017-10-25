Western Kentucky’s OL coach recovering from brain surgery

Western Kentucky offensive line coach Geoff Dartt underwent surgery on his brain earlier this month, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed this week.

According to the College Heights Herald, WKU’s student newspaper, Dartt had not been feeling well during the first half of the 2017 season, even as he continued to perform his coaching duties. At the behest of WKU’s athletic trainer and his wife, a physician’s assistant, the 33-year-old coach underwent an MRI; five days later, he was undergoing surgery to have two brain tumors removed.

Dartt has been working from home since his surgery, and it’s unclear when he’ll resume full coaching duties.

“Coach Dartt has been, obviously, recovering from it and – talk about a tough guy – he coached through that and had some major, major issues from a health standpoint,” Sanford said according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “We can’t say how much we appreciate the prayers of everybody in our football program. He’s back up and at ’em, and he was actually in the office for the first time yesterday, which was awesome to see, kind of surprised me.

“I didn’t know how his state would be of coming off such a significant surgery, but he was back and ready to get into the run game and talk protections.”

Dartt is in his first season with the Hilltoppers after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and line coach at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union.