Bryce Love will miss Stanford’s Thursday night game at Oregon State

As Stanford prepared for a Thursday night game on the west coast at Oregon State, the status of Heisman Trophy candidate running back Bryce Love was said to be a game-time decision by Stanford this week. With the game a few hours away from kicking off, the decision has reportedly been made. Love will sit out the road game at Oregon State.
Love tweaked his ankle in a game two weeks ago against Oregon. Despite having a bye week to recover last week, the extra time off was apparently not enough to make sure Love, a pivotal piece of Stanford’s offense, was good to go. And with big games on the horizon against Washington State and Washington, it is clearly in the best interest for Stanford and their Pac-12 hopes to take every precaution necessary with Love, not to mention in his own best interest to ensure he is fully healed and ready.
With Love out of the mix, Stanford should be able to rely on junior Cameron Scarlett, who has 217 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Stanford’s running game may not be quite as explosive without Love, but it should be more that good enough to take care of the Pac-12’s 11th-ranked rushing defense. Oregon State is allowing 200.14 yards per game in the rushing department.
Love is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,387 yards and among the nation’s leaders with 11 rushing touchdowns. He entered the week second in the Heisman race, according to Bovada, behind Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
Live mascots in college football are cool, and Colorado’s love affair with Ralphie has been going on for half a century. To honor the 50th anniversary of Ralphie the buffalo making her first appearance leading the Colorado football team to the field, the city of Boulder is having Ralphie V be the grand marshal for the homecoming parade this weekend. And the honors will continue over the weekend.
Saturday will be recognized as “Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day,” after proclamations were signed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones.
“Ralphie is iconic for so many Coloradans across the country,” Hickenlooper said. “Her strength and majestic nature matches that of our great state. Congratulations to the University of Colorado Boulder and everyone associated with the Ralphie program on this momentous occasion.”
“Ralphie is a source of great pride for both the university and the Boulder community,” Jones said. “She has delighted our community for the past 50 years and that’s why the City Council declared this Saturday to be Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day.”
Colorado hosts Cal in Pac-12 play this weekend. Ralphie V will continue the tradition of running on the field with trained handlers. This is the 10th season of performing the pregame ritual for Ralphie V.
Say goodbye to one somewhat new college football tradition this weekend. When Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville this weekend for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (yes, I’m still calling it that), the Bulldogs will step away from the tradition of each team wearing home uniforms that was established a few years ago. Instead, Georgia will wear their standard road uniforms for the game.
“Georgia will wear white tops for this game as the away team,” UGA team spokesman Claude Felton said to DawgNation. “We are not wearing the home game tops as we have the last couple of years.”
Perhaps not so coincidentally, Georgia has lost three straight games against the SEC East rival Gators since the two schools attempted to re-start the tradition of wearing home uniforms for the game. The tradition was rebooted in 2014 after the two teams had alternated home and away uniforms for years to buck the tradition of wearing home uniforms on the neutral playing field between the two campuses. The tradition can be seen in the USC-UCLA rivalry to this day in Los Angeles.
Georgia won the 2013 matchup, their third in as many seasons while wearing their traditional road uniform for the game. Florida won last year’s meeting in Jacksonville, 24-10 and has won each of the last three meetings by no fewer than 14 points.
One UConn player’s off-field issue will come with some on-field ramifications attached to it.
Tuesday, UConn announced that John Robinson IV had been suspended by head coach Randy Edsall for the next two games. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.
Subsequent to that, the Hartford Courant reported that Robinson was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone. From the Courant‘s report:
Robinson, 20, of Englewood, N.J., was pulled over by UConn police on Discovery Drive at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Officer Zachary Gonzalez smelled alcohol and Robinson failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. The report did not indicate whether Robinson submitted to additional testing.
The defensive back will miss this Saturday’s game against Missouri and the following weekend’s game against South Florida. At least at the moment, he’d be eligible to return for the Week 11 game against UCF.
A redshirt sophomore, Robinson has played in three games this season. He played in all 12 games for the Huskies in 2016.
At least legally, a handful of Florida Gators finally have some breathing room.
According to the Associated Press, seven UF football players — junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells — will enter a pretrial intervention program that could result in felony charges against them being dropped. If the players make restitution and “comply with probation protocols,” the charges will be dismissed.
That’s provided a judge signs off on the recommendation of the state’s attorney, who filed the paperwork with the courts Thursday. It’s expected to take a couple of weeks for the judge to process the requests.
All seven of the players, along with redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith and freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, have been suspended in connection with the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. A police investigation stemming from the allegations led to the felony charges being filed a month ago.
While this legal hurdle has been cleared, they still haven’t been cleared to return to the playing field. The AP writes that “[t]hey have to go before the university’s Student Code of Conduct Committee to determine potential punishment.”
As for Smith and Telfort, they remain the subjects of an ongoing police investigation that’s related to the initial charges. It was reported in late February that the Gainesville Police Department had recommended four additional felony charges be filed against Smith.