Bryce Love will miss Stanford’s Thursday night game at Oregon State

As Stanford prepared for a Thursday night game on the west coast at Oregon State, the status of Heisman Trophy candidate running back Bryce Love was said to be a game-time decision by Stanford this week. With the game a few hours away from kicking off, the decision has reportedly been made. Love will sit out the road game at Oregon State.

Bryce Love will not play tonight vs Oregon State, per Stanford — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 26, 2017

Love tweaked his ankle in a game two weeks ago against Oregon. Despite having a bye week to recover last week, the extra time off was apparently not enough to make sure Love, a pivotal piece of Stanford’s offense, was good to go. And with big games on the horizon against Washington State and Washington, it is clearly in the best interest for Stanford and their Pac-12 hopes to take every precaution necessary with Love, not to mention in his own best interest to ensure he is fully healed and ready.

With Love out of the mix, Stanford should be able to rely on junior Cameron Scarlett, who has 217 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Stanford’s running game may not be quite as explosive without Love, but it should be more that good enough to take care of the Pac-12’s 11th-ranked rushing defense. Oregon State is allowing 200.14 yards per game in the rushing department.

Love is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,387 yards and among the nation’s leaders with 11 rushing touchdowns. He entered the week second in the Heisman race, according to Bovada, behind Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

