Colorado’s Ralphie to be grand marshal for homecoming parade in honor of 50th anniversary

Live mascots in college football are cool, and Colorado’s love affair with Ralphie has been going on for half a century. To honor the 50th anniversary of Ralphie the buffalo making her first appearance leading the Colorado football team to the field, the city of Boulder is having Ralphie V be the grand marshal for the homecoming parade this weekend. And the honors will continue over the weekend.

Saturday will be recognized as “Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day,” after proclamations were signed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones.

“Ralphie is iconic for so many Coloradans across the country,” Hickenlooper said. “Her strength and majestic nature matches that of our great state. Congratulations to the University of Colorado Boulder and everyone associated with the Ralphie program on this momentous occasion.”

“Ralphie is a source of great pride for both the university and the Boulder community,” Jones said. “She has delighted our community for the past 50 years and that’s why the City Council declared this Saturday to be Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day.”

Colorado hosts Cal in Pac-12 play this weekend. Ralphie V will continue the tradition of running on the field with trained handlers. This is the 10th season of performing the pregame ritual for Ralphie V.

Follow @KevinOnCFB