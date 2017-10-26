Dislocated elbow likely to sideline Houston’s second-leading rusher for rest of regular season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Houston’s one-two running back combo has been cut in half.

Monday, Major Applewhite revealed that Dillon Birden would be sidelined “for a while” because of an elbow injury sustained in the third quarter of Houston’s Week 8 loss to Memphis. Wednesday, the head coach further clarified that the back is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a dislocated elbow.

On 790 AM, Major Applewhite says RB Dillon Birden (dislocated elbow) will probably miss rest of regular season. — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) October 25, 2017

Left unstated is whether Birden would be able to play in a bowl game.

Birden is currently second on the team with 333 yards rushing Ashton’s touchdowns. Duke Catalon leads the Cougars in both categories — 496 in the former, seven in the latter.