Georgia will be wearing white away uniforms vs. Florida in Jacksonville

Say goodbye to one somewhat new college football tradition this weekend. When Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville this weekend for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (yes, I’m still calling it that), the Bulldogs will step away from the tradition of each team wearing home uniforms that was established a few years ago. Instead, Georgia will wear their standard road uniforms for the game.
“Georgia will wear white tops for this game as the away team,” UGA team spokesman Claude Felton said to DawgNation. “We are not wearing the home game tops as we have the last couple of years.”
Perhaps not so coincidentally, Georgia has lost three straight games against the SEC East rival Gators since the two schools attempted to re-start the tradition of wearing home uniforms for the game. The tradition was rebooted in 2014 after the two teams had alternated home and away uniforms for years to buck the tradition of wearing home uniforms on the neutral playing field between the two campuses. The tradition can be seen in the USC-UCLA rivalry to this day in Los Angeles.
Georgia won the 2013 matchup, their third in as many seasons while wearing their traditional road uniform for the game. Florida won last year’s meeting in Jacksonville, 24-10 and has won each of the last three meetings by no fewer than 14 points.
One UConn player’s off-field issue will come with some on-field ramifications attached to it.
Tuesday, UConn announced that John Robinson IV had been suspended by head coach Randy Edsall for the next two games. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.
Subsequent to that, the Hartford Courant reported that Robinson was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone. From the Courant‘s report:
Robinson, 20, of Englewood, N.J., was pulled over by UConn police on Discovery Drive at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Officer Zachary Gonzalez smelled alcohol and Robinson failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. The report did not indicate whether Robinson submitted to additional testing.
The defensive back will miss this Saturday’s game against Missouri and the following weekend’s game against South Florida. At least at the moment, he’d be eligible to return for the Week 11 game against UCF.
A redshirt sophomore, Robinson has played in three games this season. He played in all 12 games for the Huskies in 2016.
At least legally, a handful of Florida Gators finally have some breathing room.
According to the Associated Press, seven UF football players — junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells — will enter a pretrial intervention program that could result in felony charges against them being dropped. If the players make restitution and “comply with probation protocols,” the charges will be dismissed.
That’s provided a judge signs off on the recommendation of the state’s attorney, who filed the paperwork with the courts Thursday. It’s expected to take a couple of weeks for the judge to process the requests.
All seven of the players, along with redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith and freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, have been suspended in connection with the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. A police investigation stemming from the allegations led to the felony charges being filed a month ago.
While this legal hurdle has been cleared, they still haven’t been cleared to return to the playing field. The AP writes that “[t]hey have to go before the university’s Student Code of Conduct Committee to determine potential punishment.”
As for Smith and Telfort, they remain the subjects of an ongoing police investigation that’s related to the initial charges. It was reported in late February that the Gainesville Police Department had recommended four additional felony charges be filed against Smith.
This isn’t exactly an optimal situation for Pat Narduzzi and his Pittsburgh football program.
Citing a university police report, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that a pair of Panthers freshmen, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges following an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player is facing a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.
The alleged incident took place in an athletics dorm.
From the Post-Gazette‘s report:
Ford… and Sear… were “engaged in fighting behavior” with each other, per a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Further details describing the scuffle are sparse, though a Pitt police officer wrote in the complaint that “this course of conduct created a physically hazardous condition to a degree police response was required.
As of yet, the football program hasn’t commented on the situation and any potential ramifications the two may be facing.
Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game this year and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.
Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
It won’t help much on game day, but at least it’s something.
Tuesday night, Tennessee running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont were cited on marijuana-related charges following a traffic stop. Not long after news of the incident became public, UT announced that both players will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Thursday morning, Kelly took to Twitter to apologize “to The University of Tennessee, my family, my teammates and coaches, and most of all VolNation” for what he described as “immature and selfish” actions.
Kelly is far and away the Vols leading rusher with 615 yards (Ty Chandler‘s 118 are next). He also has six of the team’s eight rushing touchdowns. On top of that, the junior leads all UT players with 26 receptions.