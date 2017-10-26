Georgia will be wearing white away uniforms vs. Florida in Jacksonville

Say goodbye to one somewhat new college football tradition this weekend. When Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville this weekend for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (yes, I’m still calling it that), the Bulldogs will step away from the tradition of each team wearing home uniforms that was established a few years ago. Instead, Georgia will wear their standard road uniforms for the game.

“Georgia will wear white tops for this game as the away team,” UGA team spokesman Claude Felton said to DawgNation. “We are not wearing the home game tops as we have the last couple of years.”

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Georgia has lost three straight games against the SEC East rival Gators since the two schools attempted to re-start the tradition of wearing home uniforms for the game. The tradition was rebooted in 2014 after the two teams had alternated home and away uniforms for years to buck the tradition of wearing home uniforms on the neutral playing field between the two campuses. The tradition can be seen in the USC-UCLA rivalry to this day in Los Angeles.

Georgia won the 2013 matchup, their third in as many seasons while wearing their traditional road uniform for the game. Florida won last year’s meeting in Jacksonville, 24-10 and has won each of the last three meetings by no fewer than 14 points.

