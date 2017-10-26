Minnesota loses starting right tackle Nick Connelly to retirement

Minnesota’s offensive line has taken an unexpected in-season hit.
A team spokesman confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Nick Connelly has retired from the Gophers football team and, presumably, the sport entirely. The confirmation comes a couple of weeks after the offensive lineman left a Week 5 loss to Purdue with an unspecified injury.
While no details regarding the specific injury that triggered the redshirt sophomore’s retirement, it appears multiple concussions provided the impetus.
Connelly had started the first five games at right tackle for the Gophers this season. Last season, he played in nine games, mostly on special teams.
Houston’s one-two running back combo has been cut in half.
Monday, Major Applewhite revealed that Dillon Birden would be sidelined “for a while” because of an elbow injury sustained in the third quarter of Houston’s Week 8 loss to Memphis. Wednesday, the head coach further clarified that the back is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a dislocated elbow.
Left unstated is whether Birden would be able to play in a bowl game.
Birden is currently second on the team with 333 yards rushing Ashton’s touchdowns. Duke Catalon leads the Cougars in both categories — 496 in the former, seven in the latter.
Stanford running back Bryce Love has been making some serious moves up the Heisman boards, but there is a chance he could be slowed down this weekend as Stanford prepares to take on Oregon State on Thursday night. It won’t be because Oregon State has the defense to lock down Love, though. Love is reportedly a game-time decision against the Beavers.
Love suffered an ankle injury in a win against Oregon on October 14. After getting a bye week to rest up and heal, it appears the ankle concern is still enough of an issue to possibly force Love to sit out the Thursday night game.
Oregon State likely poses little threat against the Cardinal with or without Love, so giving the key cog in the Stanford offense another week off to rest the ankle would make sense for the bigger picture. Stanford is still in the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt with a 4-1 conference record putting the Cardinal in a tie for first-place in the Pac-12 North. Next week, Stanford visits Washington State, with the Cougars also owning a 4-1 mark in Pac-12 play and sitting atop the Pac-12 entering this week (Washington, the defending Pac-12 champion, is 3-1 in Pac-12 play going into this week). Love will be a factor in the Pac-12 North race the next two weeks with Stanford following up their road trip to Washington State with a home game against Washington.
The injury bug has not been kind to Florida State this season, and it is not done yet. On Wednesday, Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher announced another player is going to be out for the rest of the season with wide receiver George Campbell as he focuses on a nagging muscle injury.
Campbell, a redshirt sophomore, has played in four games this season and has six catches for 122 yards. He has not played in either of the last two games for Florida State and has just two catches since September 23 in a loss to NC State. Campbell had been listed second on the depth chart behind Auden Tate, the leading receiver for Florida State, coming into this weekend.
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has suspended two players issued citations following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for this weekend’s game against Kentucky.
Tennessee issued the following brief statement from the head coach of the Vols;
John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable.
As reported earlier on Wednesday, Kelly and Ignont were issued citations following a traffic stop. Kelly, the driver of the vehicle, was given a citation for possession of a schedule 6 drug, not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance. Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police on the scene detected a scent from Kelly’s car once the window was rolled down.
Kelly is Tennessee’s leading rusher with 615 yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.