Tennessee RB John Kelly tweets apology after pot citation, suspension

Yeah, we’ll believe it when we see it too.

With Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011 season, their long-running, bitter football rivalry with “big brother” Texas was put on hold for the foreseeable future. In the ensuing years, there have been various calls for the two universities — and the political powerbrokers in the state that really pull the strings — to renew a rivalry whose origins date back to the late 19th century and whose intensity is generations in the making.

In the here and now, UT and A&M did indeed meet in a sporting venue Wednesday, albeit on a basketball court for an exhibition game — at Rice University. The current governor of the state, Greg Abbott, was in attendance for that hoops game.

And, in meeting with the media prior to that game, Abbott became the latest public official to make a (likely hollow) call for a renewal of the heated football rivalry.

“My next goal as governor is to reunite the Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry,” Abbott said according to the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman.

OK.

Now, wake us when all the parties involved in pulling the trigger on a decision pull their collective heads out of their respective rectums, and then put their egos aside for the greater good, and actually make something that should’ve been scheduled years ago a reality. Until then, this is nothing more than yet another politician (again) grandstanding for cheap political points.