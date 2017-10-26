Tennessee RB John Kelly tweets apology after pot citation, suspension

It won’t help much on game day, but at least it’s something.
Tuesday night, Tennessee running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont were cited on marijuana-related charges following a traffic stop. Not long after news of the incident became public, UT announced that both players will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Thursday morning, Kelly took to Twitter to apologize “to The University of Tennessee, my family, my teammates and coaches, and most of all VolNation” for what he described as “immature and selfish” actions.
Kelly is far and away the Vols leading rusher with 615 yards (Ty Chandler‘s 118 are next). He also has six of the team’s eight rushing touchdowns. On top of that, the junior leads all UT players with 26 receptions.
Yeah, we’ll believe it when we see it too.
With Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011 season, their long-running, bitter football rivalry with “big brother” Texas was put on hold for the foreseeable future. In the ensuing years, there have been various calls for the two universities — and the political powerbrokers in the state that really pull the strings — to renew a rivalry whose origins date back to the late 19th century and whose intensity is generations in the making.
In the here and now, UT and A&M did indeed meet in a sporting venue Wednesday, albeit on a basketball court for an exhibition game — at Rice University. The current governor of the state, Greg Abbott, was in attendance for that hoops game.
And, in meeting with the media prior to that game, Abbott became the latest public official to make a (likely hollow) call for a renewal of the heated football rivalry.
“My next goal as governor is to reunite the Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry,” Abbott said according to the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman.
OK.
Now, wake us when all the parties involved in pulling the trigger on a decision pull their collective heads out of their respective rectums, and then put their egos aside for the greater good, and actually make something that should’ve been scheduled years ago a reality. Until then, this is nothing more than yet another politician (again) grandstanding for cheap political points.
Minnesota’s offensive line has taken an unexpected in-season hit.
A team spokesman confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Nick Connelly has retired from the Gophers football team and, presumably, the sport entirely. The confirmation comes a couple of weeks after the offensive lineman left a Week 5 loss to Purdue with an unspecified injury.
While no details regarding the specific injury that triggered the redshirt sophomore’s retirement, it appears multiple concussions provided the impetus.
Connelly had started the first five games at right tackle for the Gophers this season. Last season, he played in nine games, mostly on special teams.
Houston’s one-two running back combo has been cut in half.
Monday, Major Applewhite revealed that Dillon Birden would be sidelined “for a while” because of an elbow injury sustained in the third quarter of Houston’s Week 8 loss to Memphis. Wednesday, the head coach further clarified that the back is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a dislocated elbow.
Left unstated is whether Birden would be able to play in a bowl game.
Birden is currently second on the team with 333 yards rushing Ashton’s touchdowns. Duke Catalon leads the Cougars in both categories — 496 in the former, seven in the latter.
Stanford running back Bryce Love has been making some serious moves up the Heisman boards, but there is a chance he could be slowed down this weekend as Stanford prepares to take on Oregon State on Thursday night. It won’t be because Oregon State has the defense to lock down Love, though. Love is reportedly a game-time decision against the Beavers.
Love suffered an ankle injury in a win against Oregon on October 14. After getting a bye week to rest up and heal, it appears the ankle concern is still enough of an issue to possibly force Love to sit out the Thursday night game.
Oregon State likely poses little threat against the Cardinal with or without Love, so giving the key cog in the Stanford offense another week off to rest the ankle would make sense for the bigger picture. Stanford is still in the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt with a 4-1 conference record putting the Cardinal in a tie for first-place in the Pac-12 North. Next week, Stanford visits Washington State, with the Cougars also owning a 4-1 mark in Pac-12 play and sitting atop the Pac-12 entering this week (Washington, the defending Pac-12 champion, is 3-1 in Pac-12 play going into this week). Love will be a factor in the Pac-12 North race the next two weeks with Stanford following up their road trip to Washington State with a home game against Washington.