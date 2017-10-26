Two Pitt players charged after getting into a fight… with each other

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This isn’t exactly an optimal situation for Pat Narduzzi and his Pittsburgh football program.

Citing a university police report, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that a pair of Panthers freshmen, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges following an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player is facing a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.

The alleged incident took place in an athletics dorm.

From the Post-Gazette‘s report:

Ford… and Sear… were “engaged in fighting behavior” with each other, per a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Further details describing the scuffle are sparse, though a Pitt police officer wrote in the complaint that “this course of conduct created a physically hazardous condition to a degree police response was required.

As of yet, the football program hasn’t commented on the situation and any potential ramifications the two may be facing.

Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game this year and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.

Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.