UConn’s John Robinson IV charged with DUI, suspended two games

One UConn player’s off-field issue will come with some on-field ramifications attached to it.

Tuesday, UConn announced that John Robinson IV had been suspended by head coach Randy Edsall for the next two games. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

Subsequent to that, the Hartford Courant reported that Robinson was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone. From the Courant‘s report:

Robinson, 20, of Englewood, N.J., was pulled over by UConn police on Discovery Drive at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Officer Zachary Gonzalez smelled alcohol and Robinson failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. The report did not indicate whether Robinson submitted to additional testing.

The defensive back will miss this Saturday’s game against Missouri and the following weekend’s game against South Florida. At least at the moment, he’d be eligible to return for the Week 11 game against UCF.

A redshirt sophomore, Robinson has played in three games this season. He played in all 12 games for the Huskies in 2016.