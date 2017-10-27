CB Titus Booker leaving Wisconsin football team

Once thought to be a part of the future of Wisconsin’s defensive secondary, Titus Booker is instead moving on.

Initially reported by multiple media outlets and subsequently confirmed by a university spokesperson, Booker is no longer a member of the Badgers football team. No reason for the separation was given, although his positioning on the depth chart likely played a role on some level.

As for the cornerback’s future, one report indicated that “[i]t’s unclear if he intends to stay at Wisconsin or transfer somewhere else to play football.”

A three-star member of UW’s 2015 recruiting class, Booker was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Of the 19 players in the Badgers’ class that year, Booker was the ninth-ranked signee.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Booker played in 14 games last season. This season, he appeared only in the season opener.