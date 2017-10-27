Florida State needs to win out to avoid going bowl-less for first time since 1981

There’s literally no one who saw this Florida State season playing out the way it has. No one.
Last week, we noted that, at 2-4, FSU was off to its worst start to a season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee. In Week 9, things got exponentially worse for Jimbo Fisher and crew as Boston College bullied and pushed around a team that came into the season ranked third in the country in a 35-3 win in Chestnut Hill Friday night. It marked the Eagles’ first win over the Seminoles since October of 2009 — Bowden’s last year.
The Eagles ran for 241 yards on the Seminoles — 149 of those from AJ Dillon — while FSU could manage just 64 on the ground on the night.
The embarrassing loss drops FSU to 2-5 on the year, which means that, with just four games remaining, they will (likely) need to win out to avoid being shut out of a bowl game for the first time since the 1981 season. Left on the schedule? Home games against Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson, unranked Florida. It should be noted that there are a couple of scenarios in which a five-win FSU could “earn” a bowl invite, although that merely serves to underscore how close to bottom they’ve gotten.
To bookend this abysmal first three-quarters of 2017, FSU is now off to its worst start since Bowden’s first season with the Seminoles way back in 1976. That 5-6 record was also the last year that the football program failed to win seven or more games in a season.
As for BC, they are now, at 5-4, one win away from going to a bowl game for the second consecutive season. It’s also their third win in a row and fourth in last five games after starting the season 0-3.
Texas’ starting quarterback and center will be watching from Austin when their team plays at Baylor on Saturday as neither were cleared to participate in the contest as they continue to go through concussion protocols.
A school statement confirmed the news Friday afternoon that Longhorn signal-caller Sam Ehlinger and sophomore Zach Shackelford both are out of the lineup and did not even travel with the team to Waco.
Head coach Tom Herman already confirmed that Shane Buechele would start under center but there had been some holding out hope that Ehlinger would be cleared in order to back him up in case of an emergency. Buechele injured his ankle against Iowa State, originally knocking him out the lineup, and will be limited in terms of moving around in the pocket as a result. Junior QB-turned-receiver Jerrod Heard is set to be the backup against the Bears at his old position.
Perhaps just as big of a loss for the Horns is that of Shackelford, who was a big force on the interior of the line. With him out, junior Terrell Cuney is set to start at center.
Baylor is 0-7 on the season and a nine-point underdog on Saturday but the issues on the Texas offense could certainly make things a lot more interesting in Waco between the two in-state rivals this week.
A short trip ahead of a key Big Ten game has apparently turned into a very long day of travel for the Michigan State football team.
The Lansing State Journal’s Cody Tucker passes along the news that the Spartans will not be taking a one hour flight to the Chicago area after their plane was grounded due to unspecified issues. Instead, the team will instead be bussing over to Evanston.
The team was supposed to do a typical day before walk through at Ryan Field but it seems that plan has been scrapped thanks to the slower form of transportation into the area. Google Maps says the 240 mile trip typically takes about three hours and 53 minutes but traffic — especially on a Friday in Chicago — could push them past the 7 p.m. arrival time. The game is set for kickoff at 2:30 local time on Saturday.
This isn’t the first time a Big Ten team has had issues with their plane in recent years but thankfully all is well in this case even if the Spartans reach Northwestern via a slightly slower and more uncomfortable way.
Joe Girardi was just let go as the New York Yankees manager and while it is still possible he finds a new gig in the not so distant future, it appears there is one thing on his upcoming schedule that isn’t changing: going to LSU-Alabama next weekend.
“I think he’s coming to the LSU game, and I hope he’s bringing his whole family,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show, according to USA Today. “It’ll be good to see him again.”
Saban and Girardi have apparently known each other for a while and have chatted and visited with each other over the years. Considering the pressures that the manager of the Yankees and the coach of Alabama face on a daily basis, it’s safe to say that they might have something in common despite being in two very different sports.
Girardi is no stranger to being around football either, as the Northwestern alum has been seen at several Wildcats games and is friends with Pat Fitzgerald as well. With NU on the road at Nebraska, settling in at Bryant Denny Stadium to watch one of the biggest games of the college football weekend next Saturday and chat up Saban is not a bad way to decompress from the way things ended in New York.
Hopefully for the Tide, things go smoother with Girardi in attendance than it did for the Yankees in their Game 7 ALCS loss.
Florida State and Jimbo Fisher’s struggles are apparently not being confined to the gridiron and are extending onto the recruiting trail too.
The Seminoles were one of several schools to find out where Miami (Fla.) Central HS running back James Cook — the younger brother of FSU’s all-time leading rusher (and current Minnesota Viking) Dalvin Cook — would be playing college football on Thursday night and let’s just say that he won’t be winding up in Tallahassee to follow in big brother’s footsteps:
Cook is considered to be a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the third-best tailback in the country. He joins what is now considered to be a top five class for the Bulldogs in the 2018 cycle.
What makes things really interesting is that the younger Cook was at one point committed to Florida State as a junior for several months. However he decommitted from the school in early July, and looked closely at ACC rival Louisville before winding up with Kirby Smart in Athens. He should help cushion the blow of losing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb after this year.
FSU is still okay even without Cook’s commitment though, as Jacques Patrick likely returns as a senior next season and the team’s current leading rusher, Cam Akers, will just be a sophomore.