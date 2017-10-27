Florida State needs to win out to avoid going bowl-less for first time since 1981

There’s literally no one who saw this Florida State season playing out the way it has. No one.

Last week, we noted that, at 2-4, FSU was off to its worst start to a season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee. In Week 9, things got exponentially worse for Jimbo Fisher and crew as Boston College bullied and pushed around a team that came into the season ranked third in the country in a 35-3 win in Chestnut Hill Friday night. It marked the Eagles’ first win over the Seminoles since October of 2009 — Bowden’s last year.

The Eagles ran for 241 yards on the Seminoles — 149 of those from AJ Dillon — while FSU could manage just 64 on the ground on the night.

The embarrassing loss drops FSU to 2-5 on the year, which means that, with just four games remaining, they will (likely) need to win out to avoid being shut out of a bowl game for the first time since the 1981 season. Left on the schedule? Home games against Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson, unranked Florida. It should be noted that there are a couple of scenarios in which a five-win FSU could “earn” a bowl invite, although that merely serves to underscore how close to bottom they’ve gotten.

To bookend this abysmal first three-quarters of 2017, FSU is now off to its worst start since Bowden’s first season with the Seminoles way back in 1976. That 5-6 record was also the last year that the football program failed to win seven or more games in a season.

As for BC, they are now, at 5-4, one win away from going to a bowl game for the second consecutive season. It’s also their third win in a row and fourth in last five games after starting the season 0-3.