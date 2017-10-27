Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi expected to attend LSU-Alabama game

Joe Girardi was just let go as the New York Yankees manager and while it is still possible he finds a new gig in the not so distant future, it appears there is one thing on his upcoming schedule that isn’t changing: going to LSU-Alabama next weekend.

“I think he’s coming to the LSU game, and I hope he’s bringing his whole family,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show, according to USA Today. “It’ll be good to see him again.”

Saban and Girardi have apparently known each other for a while and have chatted and visited with each other over the years. Considering the pressures that the manager of the Yankees and the coach of Alabama face on a daily basis, it’s safe to say that they might have something in common despite being in two very different sports.

Girardi is no stranger to being around football either, as the Northwestern alum has been seen at several Wildcats games and is friends with Pat Fitzgerald as well. With NU on the road at Nebraska, settling in at Bryant Denny Stadium to watch one of the biggest games of the college football weekend next Saturday and chat up Saban is not a bad way to decompress from the way things ended in New York.

Hopefully for the Tide, things go smoother with Girardi in attendance than it did for the Yankees in their Game 7 ALCS loss.