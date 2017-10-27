‘Heated’ Madden video game triggered Pitt teammates’ fight, charges

These darned kids and their video games — especially these hyper-competitive student-athlete college kids.

Thursday, it was reported that a pair of Pittsburgh freshmen football players, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges stemming from an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player will be, at this time, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.

On his Twitter account, Ford indicated that what he labeled as a “heated” Madden game, the popular EA Sports NFL video game, with a teammate he describes as his “Brother since 7th Grade” was to blame for the off-field incident.

Sometimes Madden Get’s Heated🤷🏽‍♂️ … My Brother since 7th Grade 💙 @TS17__ pic.twitter.com/3dde2ZJcns — Paris Ford (@DiddyBop1_) October 26, 2017

In a statement, the university said that “[t]his situation was immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.” “This will be our only comment on the matter,” the school added.

Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game in 2017 and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.

Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.