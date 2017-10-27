Kelly Bryant listed as ‘will play’ for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

And there you have it.
Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney indicated that all signs were pointing toward Kelly Bryant being available for Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech Saturday night. On the official injury report released Thursday ahead of that ACC tilt, the starting quarterback was listed as “will play” in the game with the Yellow Jackets.
The starter has been dealing with a couple of injuries sustained this month.
Already nursing an ankle injury heading into the Oct. 13 game against Syracuse, Bryant suffered a head injury in the loss. Heading into last weekend’s bye, the quarterback had, per Swinney, “responded well” in the concussion protocol.
On the injury report, only the ankle issue was listed.
In his first season as the replacement to Deshaun Watson, Kelly is seventh in the ACC in passing efficiency. The true junior has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in 176 pass attempts, and is second on the Tigers with 393 yards on the ground. He also has a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns.
These darned kids and their video games — especially these hyper-competitive student-athlete college kids.
Thursday, it was reported that a pair of Pittsburgh freshmen football players, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges stemming from an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player will be, at this time, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.
On his Twitter account, Ford indicated that what he labeled as a “heated” Madden game, the popular EA Sports NFL video game, with a teammate he describes as his “Brother since 7th Grade” was to blame for the off-field incident.
In a statement, the university said that “[t]his situation was immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.” “This will be our only comment on the matter,” the school added.
Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game in 2017 and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.
Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
The injured quarterback carousel in Austin will continue into Week 9 of the college football season.
Shane Buechele started the season opener for Texas, but ceded the job to Sam Ehlinger the next two games because of a bruised throwing shoulder. Returning to the starting lineup in Week 5, Buechele suffered an ankle injury in the win over Iowa State that allowed Ehlinger to start the next three games. In the last of those three games, Ehlinger suffered a head injury that left him in concussion protocol and his status for this Saturday’s game against Baylor up in the air.
Thursday, clarity was added to that situation as Tom Herman confirmed that Buechele will get the start against the winless Bears. The head coach also confirmed that his new-old starter will be limited when it comes to mobility.
Extremely limited, it appears.
“I think he can move around enough to not be a sitting duck, certainly,” Herman said according to the Austin American-Statesman. “But we’re not going to ask him to run the football. I don’t think that’s prudent when we have one trained quarterback to go into the game with.”
For accounting purposes, Buechele is 1-1 as the starting quarterback this season and Ehlinger is 2-3.
A reeling North Carolina team that has lost five straight and seven of eight this season is receiving no favors when it comes to the health front.
With No. 8 Miami set to visit Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, UNC released its weekly injury report ahead of that ACC matchup. And, on that report, running back Michael Carter has officially been listed as out for the Hurricanes game because of injury.
No specific injury was listed by the football program.
Carter was a three-star member of the Tar Heels’ most recent recruiting class. As a true freshman, Carter leads the team in rushing yards (403), rushing touchdowns (seven) and yards per carry (6.0). He ran for a career-high 157 yards (on 13 carries) in a Week 7 loss to Virginia.
With Carter sidelined, Jordon Brown, second on the team with 371 yards and third with three rushing touchdowns, is expected to take over the bulk of the load from the running back position.
Once thought to be a part of the future of Wisconsin’s defensive secondary, Titus Booker is instead moving on.
Initially reported by multiple media outlets and subsequently confirmed by a university spokesperson, Booker is no longer a member of the Badgers football team. No reason for the separation was given, although his positioning on the depth chart likely played a role on some level.
As for the cornerback’s future, one report indicated that “[i]t’s unclear if he intends to stay at Wisconsin or transfer somewhere else to play football.”
A three-star member of UW’s 2015 recruiting class, Booker was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Of the 19 players in the Badgers’ class that year, Booker was the ninth-ranked signee.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Booker played in 14 games last season. This season, he appeared only in the season opener.