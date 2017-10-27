Kelly Bryant listed as ‘will play’ for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

And there you have it.

Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney indicated that all signs were pointing toward Kelly Bryant being available for Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech Saturday night. On the official injury report released Thursday ahead of that ACC tilt, the starting quarterback was listed as “will play” in the game with the Yellow Jackets.

The starter has been dealing with a couple of injuries sustained this month.

Already nursing an ankle injury heading into the Oct. 13 game against Syracuse, Bryant suffered a head injury in the loss. Heading into last weekend’s bye, the quarterback had, per Swinney, “responded well” in the concussion protocol.

On the injury report, only the ankle issue was listed.

In his first season as the replacement to Deshaun Watson, Kelly is seventh in the ACC in passing efficiency. The true junior has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in 176 pass attempts, and is second on the Tigers with 393 yards on the ground. He also has a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns.