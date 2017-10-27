North Carolina will be without its leading rusher vs. Miami

A reeling North Carolina team that has lost five straight and seven of eight this season is receiving no favors when it comes to the health front.

With No. 8 Miami set to visit Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, UNC released its weekly injury report ahead of that ACC matchup. And, on that report, running back Michael Carter has officially been listed as out for the Hurricanes game because of injury.

No specific injury was listed by the football program.

Carter was a three-star member of the Tar Heels’ most recent recruiting class. As a true freshman, Carter leads the team in rushing yards (403), rushing touchdowns (seven) and yards per carry (6.0). He ran for a career-high 157 yards (on 13 carries) in a Week 7 loss to Virginia.

With Carter sidelined, Jordon Brown, second on the team with 371 yards and third with three rushing touchdowns, is expected to take over the bulk of the load from the running back position.