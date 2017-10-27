North Carolina will be without its leading rusher vs. Miami

A reeling North Carolina team that has lost five straight and seven of eight this season is receiving no favors when it comes to the health front.
With No. 8 Miami set to visit Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, UNC released its weekly injury report ahead of that ACC matchup. And, on that report, running back Michael Carter has officially been listed as out for the Hurricanes game because of injury.
No specific injury was listed by the football program.
Carter was a three-star member of the Tar Heels’ most recent recruiting class. As a true freshman, Carter leads the team in rushing yards (403), rushing touchdowns (seven) and yards per carry (6.0). He ran for a career-high 157 yards (on 13 carries) in a Week 7 loss to Virginia.
With Carter sidelined, Jordon Brown, second on the team with 371 yards and third with three rushing touchdowns, is expected to take over the bulk of the load from the running back position.
Once thought to be a part of the future of Wisconsin’s defensive secondary, Titus Booker is instead moving on.
Initially reported by multiple media outlets and subsequently confirmed by a university spokesperson, Booker is no longer a member of the Badgers football team. No reason for the separation was given, although his positioning on the depth chart likely played a role on some level.
As for the cornerback’s future, one report indicated that “[i]t’s unclear if he intends to stay at Wisconsin or transfer somewhere else to play football.”
A three-star member of UW’s 2015 recruiting class, Booker was rated as the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Of the 19 players in the Badgers’ class that year, Booker was the ninth-ranked signee.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Booker played in 14 games last season. This season, he appeared only in the season opener.
When rumors from earlier in the week were confirmed just prior to kickoff Thursday night, the thinking was that Bryce Love missing Stanford’s game against Oregon State because of injury could very well have torpedoed his Heisman Trophy hopes. In the end, his absence may have only bolstered said hopes.
Sans Love, No. 20 Stanford could, embarrassingly, do almost nothing on the offensive side of the ball against a 1-6 Oregon State team that had its head coach quit on it earlier this month, with the Cardinal heading back to The Farm with a 15-14 win. Stanford trailed from the middle of the second quarter until a Kellen Chryst touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining in the game allowed the Cardinal to steal what most would consider an undeserved road win.
Even in a win, the loss of Love magnified just how important the running back is to a team that has now won five straight after losing two in a row.
Through eight weeks of the 2017 season, Love led the nation in rushing at 198.1 yards per game. His season-low has been 147 yards, and he’s averaged an eye-popping 10.3 yards per carry.
The Beavers came into Thursday night’s game with the 100th-ranked rushing defense in the country, giving up just a shade over 200 yards per game. Against that toothless run defense, the Cardinal managed 81 yards on 27 carries. Based on my math, that would be exactly three yards per carry.
I don’t know if Love is the best player in the country, but I do know that, if there were a Most Valuable Player Award for college football, he would certainly have earned front-runner status based off Thursday night’s results alone. And, if I were a Heisman voter, those same results would significantly strengthen his argument in my eyes.
As Stanford prepared for a Thursday night game on the west coast at Oregon State, the status of Heisman Trophy candidate running back Bryce Love was said to be a game-time decision by Stanford this week. With the game a few hours away from kicking off, the decision has reportedly been made. Love will sit out the road game at Oregon State.
Love tweaked his ankle in a game two weeks ago against Oregon. Despite having a bye week to recover last week, the extra time off was apparently not enough to make sure Love, a pivotal piece of Stanford’s offense, was good to go. And with big games on the horizon against Washington State and Washington, it is clearly in the best interest for Stanford and their Pac-12 hopes to take every precaution necessary with Love, not to mention in his own best interest to ensure he is fully healed and ready.
With Love out of the mix, Stanford should be able to rely on junior Cameron Scarlett, who has 217 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Stanford’s running game may not be quite as explosive without Love, but it should be more that good enough to take care of the Pac-12’s 11th-ranked rushing defense. Oregon State is allowing 200.14 yards per game in the rushing department.
Love is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,387 yards and among the nation’s leaders with 11 rushing touchdowns. He entered the week second in the Heisman race, according to Bovada, behind Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
Live mascots in college football are cool, and Colorado’s love affair with Ralphie has been going on for half a century. To honor the 50th anniversary of Ralphie the buffalo making her first appearance leading the Colorado football team to the field, the city of Boulder is having Ralphie V be the grand marshal for the homecoming parade this weekend. And the honors will continue over the weekend.
Saturday will be recognized as “Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day,” after proclamations were signed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones.
“Ralphie is iconic for so many Coloradans across the country,” Hickenlooper said. “Her strength and majestic nature matches that of our great state. Congratulations to the University of Colorado Boulder and everyone associated with the Ralphie program on this momentous occasion.”
“Ralphie is a source of great pride for both the university and the Boulder community,” Jones said. “She has delighted our community for the past 50 years and that’s why the City Council declared this Saturday to be Ralphie’s 50th Anniversary Day.”
Colorado hosts Cal in Pac-12 play this weekend. Ralphie V will continue the tradition of running on the field with trained handlers. This is the 10th season of performing the pregame ritual for Ralphie V.