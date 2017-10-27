Pac-12’s co-leader in sacks out indefinitely after breaking hand at USC practice

The injury bug has once again bitten a USC football player.
Clay Helton confirmed Thursday that linebacker Christian Rector suffered a broken hand and will be forced to undergo surgery in the coming days to repair the damage. The injury occurred during practice this past Wednesday.
Rector will be sidelined indefinitely, with the head coach calling a return “probably weeks out” according to the Los Angeles Times.
Rector’s 6.5 sacks this season are tied with Washington State’s Hercules Mata’afa for the most in the Pac-12. That number is good for 7th nationally heading into Week 9.
The fact that Rector is in such a statistical position is a direct result of injury. Porter Gustin, the starter entering the season, has missed the last five games because of toe and biceps issues, which elevated Rector to one of the starting linebacking jobs.
I’m thinking this is a first here at CFT — and a quick search of the archives confirmed as much.
By way of the Dominion Post, Troy Clemons was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. And, for those of you who are unaware, Clemons serves as the highly-popular Mountaineer mascot for West Virginia football and other sports.
Clemons was stopped by a Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding. Failed field sobriety tests were followed by Clemons blowing a .126 BAC on a breathalyzer test. After being arraigned, he was released on a personal cognizance bond later on in the morning.
Thus far, there’s been no comment from the university on the situation or Clemons’ availability for this weekend’s huge football matchup, No. 22 WVU hosting No. 11 Oklahoma State. WV MetroNews, however, is reporting that a statement will be released at some point on Friday.
Clemons, a graduate student majoring in business administration, is the 64th Mountaineer mascot in the university’s history, and is in the midst of his second year in the role.
“I am eager to continue wearing the buckskins and do my part to help the state, university and its residents portray Mountaineer Nation in the positive and passionate manner that it deserves,” Clemons said earlier this year when it was announced he’d be back for a second go ’round as the mascot.
These darned kids and their video games — especially these hyper-competitive student-athlete college kids.
Thursday, it was reported that a pair of Pittsburgh freshmen football players, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges stemming from an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player will be, at this time, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.
On his Twitter account, Ford indicated that what he labeled as a “heated” Madden game, the popular EA Sports NFL video game, with a teammate he describes as his “Brother since 7th Grade” was to blame for the off-field incident.
In a statement, the university said that “[t]his situation was immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.” “This will be our only comment on the matter,” the school added.
Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game in 2017 and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.
Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
And there you have it.
Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney indicated that all signs were pointing toward Kelly Bryant being available for Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech Saturday night. On the official injury report released Thursday ahead of that ACC tilt, the starting quarterback was listed as “will play” in the game with the Yellow Jackets.
The starter has been dealing with a couple of injuries sustained this month.
Already nursing an ankle injury heading into the Oct. 13 game against Syracuse, Bryant suffered a head injury in the loss. Heading into last weekend’s bye, the quarterback had, per Swinney, “responded well” in the concussion protocol.
On the injury report, only the ankle issue was listed.
In his first season as the replacement to Deshaun Watson, Kelly is seventh in the ACC in passing efficiency. The true junior has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in 176 pass attempts, and is second on the Tigers with 393 yards on the ground. He also has a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns.
The injured quarterback carousel in Austin will continue into Week 9 of the college football season.
Shane Buechele started the season opener for Texas, but ceded the job to Sam Ehlinger the next two games because of a bruised throwing shoulder. Returning to the starting lineup in Week 5, Buechele suffered an ankle injury in the win over Iowa State that allowed Ehlinger to start the next three games. In the last of those three games, Ehlinger suffered a head injury that left him in concussion protocol and his status for this Saturday’s game against Baylor up in the air.
Thursday, clarity was added to that situation as Tom Herman confirmed that Buechele will get the start against the winless Bears. The head coach also confirmed that his new-old starter will be limited when it comes to mobility.
Extremely limited, it appears.
“I think he can move around enough to not be a sitting duck, certainly,” Herman said according to the Austin American-Statesman. “But we’re not going to ask him to run the football. I don’t think that’s prudent when we have one trained quarterback to go into the game with.”
For accounting purposes, Buechele is 1-1 as the starting quarterback this season and Ehlinger is 2-3.