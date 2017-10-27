Shane Buechele back as starting QB for Texas

The injured quarterback carousel in Austin will continue into Week 9 of the college football season.

Shane Buechele started the season opener for Texas, but ceded the job to Sam Ehlinger the next two games because of a bruised throwing shoulder. Returning to the starting lineup in Week 5, Buechele suffered an ankle injury in the win over Iowa State that allowed Ehlinger to start the next three games. In the last of those three games, Ehlinger suffered a head injury that left him in concussion protocol and his status for this Saturday’s game against Baylor up in the air.

Thursday, clarity was added to that situation as Tom Herman confirmed that Buechele will get the start against the winless Bears. The head coach also confirmed that his new-old starter will be limited when it comes to mobility.

Extremely limited, it appears.

“I think he can move around enough to not be a sitting duck, certainly,” Herman said according to the Austin American-Statesman. “But we’re not going to ask him to run the football. I don’t think that’s prudent when we have one trained quarterback to go into the game with.”

For accounting purposes, Buechele is 1-1 as the starting quarterback this season and Ehlinger is 2-3.