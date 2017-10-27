Texas confirms QB Sam Ehlinger, center Zach Shackelford not cleared to play in Baylor game

Texas’ starting quarterback and center will be watching from Austin when their team plays at Baylor on Saturday as neither were cleared to participate in the contest as they continue to go through concussion protocols.

A school statement confirmed the news Friday afternoon that Longhorn signal-caller Sam Ehlinger and sophomore Zach Shackelford both are out of the lineup and did not even travel with the team to Waco.

Head coach Tom Herman already confirmed that Shane Buechele would start under center but there had been some holding out hope that Ehlinger would be cleared in order to back him up in case of an emergency. Buechele injured his ankle against Iowa State, originally knocking him out the lineup, and will be limited in terms of moving around in the pocket as a result. Junior QB-turned-receiver Jerrod Heard is set to be the backup against the Bears at his old position.

Perhaps just as big of a loss for the Horns is that of Shackelford, who was a big force on the interior of the line. With him out, junior Terrell Cuney is set to start at center.

Baylor is 0-7 on the season and a nine-point underdog on Saturday but the issues on the Texas offense could certainly make things a lot more interesting in Waco between the two in-state rivals this week.