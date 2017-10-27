West Virginia’s Mountaineer mascot arrested for DUI

I’m thinking this is a first here at CFT — and a quick search of the archives confirmed as much.

By way of the Dominion Post, Troy Clemons was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. And, for those of you who are unaware, Clemons serves as the highly-popular Mountaineer mascot for West Virginia football and other sports.

Clemons was stopped by a Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding. Failed field sobriety tests were followed by Clemons blowing a .126 BAC on a breathalyzer test. After being arraigned, he was released on a personal cognizance bond later on in the morning.

Thus far, there’s been no comment from the university on the situation or Clemons’ availability for this weekend’s huge football matchup, No. 22 WVU hosting No. 11 Oklahoma State. WV MetroNews, however, is reporting that a statement will be released at some point on Friday.

Clemons, a graduate student majoring in business administration, is the 64th Mountaineer mascot in the university’s history, and is in the midst of his second year in the role.

“I am eager to continue wearing the buckskins and do my part to help the state, university and its residents portray Mountaineer Nation in the positive and passionate manner that it deserves,” Clemons said earlier this year when it was announced he’d be back for a second go ’round as the mascot.