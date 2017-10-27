Younger brother of Florida State’s all-time leading rusher spurns Seminoles to commit to Georgia

Florida State and Jimbo Fisher’s struggles are apparently not being confined to the gridiron and are extending onto the recruiting trail too.
The Seminoles were one of several schools to find out where Miami (Fla.) Central HS running back James Cook — the younger brother of FSU’s all-time leading rusher (and current Minnesota Viking) Dalvin Cook — would be playing college football on Thursday night and let’s just say that he won’t be winding up in Tallahassee to follow in big brother’s footsteps:
Cook is considered to be a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the third-best tailback in the country. He joins what is now considered to be a top five class for the Bulldogs in the 2018 cycle.
What makes things really interesting is that the younger Cook was at one point committed to Florida State as a junior for several months. However he decommitted from the school in early July, and looked closely at ACC rival Louisville before winding up with Kirby Smart in Athens. He should help cushion the blow of losing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb after this year.
FSU is still okay even without Cook’s commitment though, as Jacques Patrick likely returns as a senior next season and the team’s current leading rusher, Cam Akers, will just be a sophomore.
Joe Girardi was just let go as the New York Yankees manager and while it is still possible he finds a new gig in the not so distant future, it appears there is one thing on his upcoming schedule that isn’t changing: going to LSU-Alabama next weekend.
“I think he’s coming to the LSU game, and I hope he’s bringing his whole family,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show, according to USA Today. “It’ll be good to see him again.”
Saban and Girardi have apparently known each other for a while and have chatted and visited with each other over the years. Considering the pressures that the manager of the Yankees and the coach of Alabama face on a daily basis, it’s safe to say that they might have something in common despite being in two very different sports.
Girardi is no stranger to being around football either, as the Northwestern alum has been seen at several Wildcats games and is friends with Pat Fitzgerald as well. With NU on the road at Nebraska, settling in at Bryant Denny Stadium to watch one of the biggest games of the college football weekend next Saturday and chat up Saban is not a bad way to decompress from the way things ended in New York.
Hopefully for the Tide, things go smoother with Girardi in attendance than it did for the Yankees in their Game 7 ALCS loss.
The injury bug has once again bitten a USC football player.
Clay Helton confirmed Thursday that linebacker Christian Rector suffered a broken hand and will be forced to undergo surgery in the coming days to repair the damage. The injury occurred during practice this past Wednesday.
Rector will be sidelined indefinitely, with the head coach calling a return “probably weeks out” according to the Los Angeles Times.
Rector’s 6.5 sacks this season are tied with Washington State’s Hercules Mata’afa for the most in the Pac-12. That number is good for 7th nationally heading into Week 9.
The fact that Rector is in such a statistical position is a direct result of injury. Porter Gustin, the starter entering the season, has missed the last five games because of toe and biceps issues, which elevated Rector to one of the starting linebacking jobs.
I’m thinking this is a first here at CFT — and a quick search of the archives confirmed as much.
By way of the Dominion Post, Troy Clemons was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. And, for those of you who are unaware, Clemons serves as the highly-popular Mountaineer mascot for West Virginia football and other sports.
Clemons was stopped by a Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding. Failed field sobriety tests were followed by Clemons blowing a .126 BAC on a breathalyzer test. After being arraigned, he was released on a personal cognizance bond later on in the morning.
Thus far, there’s been no comment from the university on the situation or Clemons’ availability for this weekend’s huge football matchup, No. 22 WVU hosting No. 11 Oklahoma State. WV MetroNews, however, is reporting that a statement will be released at some point on Friday.
Clemons, a graduate student majoring in business administration, is the 64th Mountaineer mascot in the university’s history, and is in the midst of his second year in the role.
“I am eager to continue wearing the buckskins and do my part to help the state, university and its residents portray Mountaineer Nation in the positive and passionate manner that it deserves,” Clemons said earlier this year when it was announced he’d be back for a second go ’round as the mascot.
These darned kids and their video games — especially these hyper-competitive student-athlete college kids.
Thursday, it was reported that a pair of Pittsburgh freshmen football players, defensive back Paris Ford and tight end Tyler Sear, are facing charges stemming from an Oct. 17 incident in which it’s alleged the teammates were involved in a physical altercation with each other. Each player will be, at this time, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct/engaged in fighting.
On his Twitter account, Ford indicated that what he labeled as a “heated” Madden game, the popular EA Sports NFL video game, with a teammate he describes as his “Brother since 7th Grade” was to blame for the off-field incident.
In a statement, the university said that “[t]his situation was immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.” “This will be our only comment on the matter,” the school added.
Ford was the highest-rated member of the Panthers’ recruiting class this past year. He hasn’t played in a game in 2017 and was a likely candidate for a redshirt even before the off-field incident.
Sear had played in the first four games this year, catching a pass in the season opener for 10 yards. He hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.