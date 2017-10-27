Younger brother of Florida State’s all-time leading rusher spurns Seminoles to commit to Georgia

Florida State and Jimbo Fisher’s struggles are apparently not being confined to the gridiron and are extending onto the recruiting trail too.

The Seminoles were one of several schools to find out where Miami (Fla.) Central HS running back James Cook — the younger brother of FSU’s all-time leading rusher (and current Minnesota Viking) Dalvin Cook — would be playing college football on Thursday night and let’s just say that he won’t be winding up in Tallahassee to follow in big brother’s footsteps:

Cook is considered to be a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the third-best tailback in the country. He joins what is now considered to be a top five class for the Bulldogs in the 2018 cycle.

What makes things really interesting is that the younger Cook was at one point committed to Florida State as a junior for several months. However he decommitted from the school in early July, and looked closely at ACC rival Louisville before winding up with Kirby Smart in Athens. He should help cushion the blow of losing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb after this year.

FSU is still okay even without Cook’s commitment though, as Jacques Patrick likely returns as a senior next season and the team’s current leading rusher, Cam Akers, will just be a sophomore.