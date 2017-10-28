Associated Press

Baker Mayfield guides No. 10 Oklahoma to another shootout win over Texas Tech

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
We all know Baker Mayfield used to play quarterback for Texas Tech. And we all know how it ended. Mayfield remembers, and he made sure his former team did, too.

In two previous games against the Red Raiders, Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 63-27 win in 2015 in which he averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, and a 545-yard, 7-touchdown effort in a 66-59 track meet victory in Lubbock last season. In his swan song against Texas Tech, Mayfield on Saturday night completed a ho-hum (for him) 22-of-34 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in a 49-27 win.

The game started similar to how last season’s finished: all offense, all the time. The teams both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, and only a missed extra point provided the difference to give No. 10 Oklahoma a 21-20 lead early in the second quarter.

But the defenses bowed up to close the half, forcing scoreless possessions on seven of eight touches to close the half. A 5-yard Rodney Anderson run gave Oklahoma a 28-20 advantage at the break, and 1-yard Mayfield run to open the second half provided some cushion for the Sooners.

Texas Tech answered with Nic Shimonek‘s fourth touchdown pass of the night, but the Red Raiders would not score again. Mayfield found Mark Andrews for a 7-yard score to push the lead back to two touchdowns, then hit CeeDee Lamb for a 14-yard strike at the end of the third quarter to close the scoring for the night.

A last-gasp, 14-play drive for Texas Tech ended in a turnover on downs at the Oklahoma 2-yard line with 11:16 left, and the Red Raiders did not get the ball back. Oklahoma moved 65 yards in 18 plays, eating every one of the 676 remaining seconds to secure the win. Led by Anderson’s 181 yards, Oklahoma rushed 47 times for 336 yards on the evening.

Shimonek completed 22-of-36 throws for 322 yards with four scores and an interception, and Tre King led the Red Raiders on the ground with 113 yards on 24 carries.

The win pushed OU to 7-1 on the year and allowed them to keep pace with Big 12 leader Iowa State ahead of next week’s Bedlam showdown with No. 11 Oklahoma State. Texas Tech (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) has now completely whittled away a 4-1 start with only one obvious win (vs. Baylor on Nov. 11) remaining on the schedule.

No. 21 USC leads Arizona State at halftime despite Sun Devils’ whacky Hail Mary

By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2017, 12:44 AM EDT
No. 21 USC has been struggling on the offensive end the past few weeks. Arizona State has been stingy on the defensive side. Naturally, the two decided to do a body switch on Halloween weekend. As a result, the Trojans did almost whatever they wanted down in the desert, taking a 31-10 lead into halftime in a huge Pac-12 South battle few could have seen coming a few weeks ago.

The cardinal and gold offensive explosion not surprisingly came at the hands of quarterback Sam Darnold, who had one of his best outings in weeks by throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Looking a lot more like that top draft many touted him to be early in the year, he also added a career-long 39 yard run to boot. Running back Ronald Jones chipped in with a 67 yard touchdown run on his way to a 120 yard effort through two quarters.

On the receiving end of many of those Darnold passes was receiver Tyler Vaughns. The young wide out has steadily become a bigger part of the offense and was already up to 94 yards and two scores prior to going to the locker room at the break.

USC also had a pretty strong defensive effort too — up until the final play of the half. Manny Wilkins completed only eight passes and Arizona State managed just two sustained drives all told but one was thanks to an N'Keal Harry 70 yard catch and the other was part of a wild Hail Mary as time expired. The play was reviewed numerous times before it actually resulted in points going on the board and required the two teams to come back from the locker room in order to kick the extra point.

We’ve come to think that Pac-12 games going late into the night will have some whacky ending and while this one appeared over, perhaps that Hail Mary is only the start of strange things to come.

No. 7 Clemson returns to form in win over Georgia Tech thanks to healthy Kelly Bryant

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT
A bye week made all the difference in the world for quarterback Kelly Bryant and Clemson, as the No. 7 ranked team looked a lot more like the undefeated one from a few weeks ago to capture a rain-soaked 24-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Bryant started in the Tigers loss to Syracuse but was injured shortly before halftime in that game to cause some doubt as to his status for a pivotal clash against the Yellow Jackets at home this week. As it turns out, all that extra rest was just what the doctor ordered for the signal-caller as he threw for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards in an all-around impressive effort.

It wasn’t all about the quarterback on offense either, as 12 different players caught a pass and tailback Travis Etienne ran for 43 yards and a score as well. The Tigers also looked much more like their old self on defense too, as the front seven dominated the line of scrimmage and recorded four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

That kind of performance was one reason why it was a rough game for Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall and the team’s option offense. They fumbled three times (losing one) and threw for only 32 yards on the night with just three completions. KirVonte Benson did mange to rush for 129 yards but most of them came off of a 65-yarder that helped lead to a field goal in the first quarter.

Amazingly, the Yellow Jackets had eight three-and-outs in an effort that seemed to frustrate coach Paul Johnson at every turn.

Given events elsewhere in a crazy day of college football, it’s probably safe to assume that the performance in sub-par conditions will do plenty to convince the Playoff committee that the loss to Syracuse was more of a blip in the radar than it was indicative of Clemson’s ability. Dabo Swinney’s crew looked again like the ACC favorite and likely semifinalist and the encouraging outing will likely give the team some much-needed momentum heading into a big ACC clash at N.C. State that almost certainly determine the division representative in Charlotte later this year.

Kentucky lights Butch Jones’s seat on fire with second defeat of Tennessee since 1985

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT
For all of the things Butch Jones hadn’t done in his five seasons as Tennessee’s head coach, there was at least this: he hadn’t lost to Kentucky. At least not yet.

That changed Saturday night, as the Volunteers fell 29-26 to the Wildcats in Lexington, clinching a bowl game for Kentucky and, in what is all but a formality at this point, the end of the Jones era in Knoxville.

Kentucky accepted the ball to open the game and promptly fumbled, leading to a 30-yard Brent Cimaglia to put Tennessee on the board first. Wildcats running back Benny Snell, Jr., made up for his mistake by carrying the load on Kentucky’s next possession, including a 6-yarder across the goal line.

Tennessee responded with a nice 69-yard possession of its own, but the drive stalled at the Kentucky 6-yard line, forcing a 24-yard boot by Cimaglia, pulling the Vols within 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Kentucky fumbled again on its next touch, but Tennessee failed to capitalize when Cimaglia missed a 44-yarder.

Snell punched in a 2-yard score to open the second quarter, giving Kentucky a 14-6 lead, but Tennessee pulled within one with a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Ty Chandler‘s 1-yard rush gave the Volunteers their first offensive touchdown in almost four full games.

However, Kentucky answered with an identical drive: seven plays, 75 yards, punctuated by a 1-yard rush, Snell’s third of the half.

Now apparently unstoppable, an unleashed Tennessee offense responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that again concluded on a 1-yard Chandler (22 carries for 120 yards) rush with 1:25 to play before the break.

Tennessee returned to its regular, non-touchdown-scoring ways in the second half, though. The Vols registered a first-and-goal at the Kentucky 9 and then went backward, forcing a 30-yard Cimaglia field goal. The Vols’ defense forced another Kentucky fumble on the next possession, handing the offense the ball inside the UK red zone. But the Vols went backward from there, and a 45-yard Cimaglia connection gave Tennessee a 26-21 lead with 13:24 left in the game.

The Volunteers forced a three-and-out on Kentucky’s next touch and could have put the game away with a touchdown, but again the drive stalled and again Cimaglia trotted out for another field goal — which he missed from 43 yards out.

Those missing three points would prove crucial when Kentucky took over at its own 11 with 4:43 remaining. The Wildcats methodically moved down the field, leaning largely on Snell’s legs. Stephen Johnson leaped in for an 11-yard go-ahead touchdown with 33 ticks remaining, then found Snell for a 2-point conversion to put the Wildcats up three.

Tennessee moved to its own 49 with two seconds remaining, allowing Jarrett Guaranto to load up for another Hail Mary, which he completed to Jeff George — for 48 yards, leaving the Vols two yards short of a game-winning touchdown.

Snell finished the night rushing 27 times for a game-high 180 yards and three touchdowns. Kentucky sacked Guarantano seven times and surrendered none, helping the ‘Cats out-rush Tennessee, 289-203.

The loss snapped a 5-game winning streak over Kentucky and handed Tennessee (3-5, 0-5 SEC) just its second loss to its neighbors from the north since 1985.

The win lifted Kentucky to 6-2, making the Wildcats bowl eligible in October for the first time since 2007 and keeping them alive in the SEC East race behind Georgia.

QB Nick Fitzgerald powers Mississippi State to win over Texas A&M

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT
Just when you thought Mississippi State was sliding and Texas A&M was ascending, the two maroon-clad teams decided to prove that things are just as difficult to as ever to sort out in the SEC West.

In a game that was awfully hard to watch as the result of a pair of offenses that couldn’t do much, Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was able to find the end zone just enough to secure a 35-14 win that makes his team bowl eligible and likely ranked in the top 25 heading into next week.

The signal-caller was once leading the way for MSU using both his arm and his legs, completing 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 105 yards and a score on the ground. Things would have been a bit easier for Dan Mullen’s side had Fitzgerald not been sacked twice (he also tossed an interception on the first drive of the game) and pressured constantly but beggars can’t be choosers given how hard yards and points were to come by most of the night at Kyle Field.

Running back Aeris Williams also added 68 yards rushing but was mostly bottled up by a solid Aggies front seven.

Speaking of the home team, things were rough from the opening few drives as A&M couldn’t even crack 50 yards by halftime and needed plenty of help to get over the 200 mark for the game. Young quarterback Kellen Mond was 8-of-26 for just 56 yards and threw two interceptions. He was benched in the fourth quarter for former starter Nick Starkel, but he too ended up tossing an interception (that went the other way for six) before rallying to toss a 70 yard touchdown to Camron Buckley.

Given that the team was coming off a bye, the unimpressive effort will likely do nothing but fan the flames of head coach Kevin Sumlin’s hot seat ahead of another tough November slate.

The flip side is that Mullen’s Bulldogs are suddenly winners of three straight and enter a stretch where it’s not out of the question that they could wind up with nine victories on the year. A visit by Alabama does loom large in two weeks down in Starkville but given how closely the Aggies played the Tide earlier in the season, maybe MSU has a pretty good claim as to being the second best team in the mighty SEC West once again.