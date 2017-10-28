Ex-Michigan four-star signee Ahmir Mitchell reportedly dismissed by Rutgers

The roller coaster that has been Ahmir Mitchell‘s college football playing career has taken yet another downward plunge.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, nj.com is reporting that Mitchell has been dismissed from the Rutgers football program. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the dismissal was given.

A 2016 Michigan signee, Mitchell announced in late August of that year — after a suspension — that he was leaving the Wolverines and “reopening his recruitment.” A week later, the wide receiver confirmed his transfer to Rutgers.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy to satisfy NCAA transfer rules — he received a waiver from having to sit out two seasons because of the intra-conference transfer — Mitchell was penciled in as a starting receiver this spring before tearing an ACL.

A four-star 2016 recruit, Mitchell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of New Jersey and the No. 167 player overall on 247sports.com‘s composite board. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice prior to his departure from Ann Arbor.