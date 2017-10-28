Houston ends No. 17 USF’s unbeaten season on late TD

And then there was one.
No. 17 South Florida entered Week Nine as one of two undefeated Group of Five teams. Thanks to Houston’s last-minute 28-24 win Saturday evening, UCF is now the lone remaining G5 unbeaten.
Tied at 14-all at the start of the fourth quarter, the two teams traded a pair of touchdowns as the game remained tied midway through the final period. An Emilio Nadelman 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining gave the Bulls the lead.
However, the ensuing nine-play, 46-yard drive by the Cougars, set up by Brandon McDowell‘s 50-yard kickoff return, was capped by D'Eriq King‘s 20-yard scoring run that served as the game-winning touchdown.
With the win, UH moves to 3-2 in AAC play, tied with Navy for third in the West behind Memphis (4-1) and SMU (3-1). USF (4-1) and UCF (4-0) remain the class of the East — UConn is third at 2-3 — and are still on track for a regular-season finale that will likely determine that division’s representative in the conference championship game.