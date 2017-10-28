Getty Images

In a statement, Florida denies discussing buyout with Jim McElwain, his agent

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT
So much for that.  Probably.

In the hours prior to Florida kicking off its annual rivalry game with Georgia, a report surfaced that the agent for Jim McElwain and University of Florida officials have been trying to work out a buyout of the head football coach’s contract.  Not long after that report, which came in the form of a series of tweets, started to create a buzz nationally, another tweeted report debunked the original…

… with the brouhaha prompting the university to issue a denial of the initial report.

Bill Snyder: Kansas in better shape than when he took over at K-State

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
If you’re a Kansas fan and looking for sympathy from the head coach of your archrival, don’t hold your breath.

Since winning a combined 25 games in the final three seasons (2007-09) under Mark Mangino — a total that includes an Orange Bowl triumph — the Jayhawks have totaled, including this year, just 15 wins combined the last eight seasons. Dating back to November of 2010, KU has lost 58 of its last 61 Big 12 games. They haven’t beaten a Power Five opponent on the road since October of 2008; they haven’t beaten anyone away from Memorial Stadium, period, since September of 2009.

In other words, Kansas serves as the new Power Five poster boys for on-field failure and futility. The old one happens to be Kansas State, coached by the legendary Bill Snyder.

This week, Snyder was asked whether the current situation at KU is reminiscent of what he inherited at K-State. From the Lawrence Journal-World:

Though Snyder, now in his 26th season at K-State, initially replied he hadn’t thought about it or paid attention to the state of KU football “in that realm,” he went on to give his opinion on the matter.

“I don’t know that there’s any program that has been or will be in the situation that was at Kansas State at that particular time,” Snyder said. “Once again, Kansas has had some success in the past. They’re not the losing-est program in the history of college football and all that goes along with it. They’re going through some difficult times right now, but it’s not as though — no, they’re not where we were, I don’t think.

For those unfamiliar with the pre-Snyder ‘Cats, The Wizard is not far off, if at all, in his assessment.

In the 14 seasons prior to Snyder taking over in Manhattan in 1989, the Wildcats went 32-120; they won three or fewer games in 12 of those seasons, winning none or one game four times. In the four years immediately preceding Snyder’s arrival, the combined win total was three games.

The program had qualified for exactly one bowl game in its entire history dating back to its first season in 1893 — the 1992 Independence Bowl under Jim Dickey.

They were officially the losingest football program in FBS history. They were the wretched dregs of college football. They were, in fact, modern-day KU.

While their rivals have continually found a new rock bottom, K-State has found its glory days under Snyder.

When coached by Snyder, the Wildcats have a 205-109-1 record. In games not coached by Snyder, they are 318-530-40. The last 25 seasons, K-State has qualified for 18 bowl games, including a streak of eight in a row entering this season.

The last conference championship prior to Snyder was back in 1934. In Snyder’s two stints, his teams have claimed two of the program’s six conference championships.

And against his team’s in-state rival? Snyder has gone 21-4, including eight in a row. Snyder’s 21 wins in the series are nearly of the school’s total number of wins all-time in the rivalry (45).

K-State had a front-row seat into the abyss before Snyder pulled them back.  Whether Kansas has, or can ultimately find, their Snyder remains to be seen.  Although, they did have their Mangino before kicking him to the curb, so there’s that.

Report: Florida, Jim McElwain’s agent in buyout talks

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
This is an extremely interesting, albeit none-too-surprising development.  Reportedly.

Amidst a season full of on-field tumult, Jim McElwain added some fuel off of it this week when he alluded to death threats being made against his family, players and coaching staff, although he declined to provide any specific details — even to his own employer.  McElwain appeared to pull out an even bigger shovel later on in the week by cryptically stating that he would divulge details of the threats only  “when it becomes unmanageable.”

With its annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry game against Georgia on tap for this afternoon, a report has surfaced that McElwain’s agent and the university have been working on a buyout that would end the head coach’s tenure, but are “miles apart” on the financials.

In his first two seasons with the Gators, McElwain went 19-8 and won the SEC East each year.  UF started the 2017 season 3-1, including 3-0 in conference play, before suffering back-to-back league losses — by a combined three points to LSU and Texas A&M — to ratchet up the heat on McElwain, which the coach himself then further ratcheted with his vague death threat allegations.

UPDATED 11:51 a.m. ET: Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Report: Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady out for rest of year

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT
For better or worse, it appears that, barring injury, Tennessee’s quarterbacking duties are in the hands of a redshirt freshman for the remainder of what could be Butch Jones‘ final season on Rocky Top.

According to a report from ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, Quinten Dormady is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery at some point next week.  As a result, the junior quarterback is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Low writes that it is “not clear when Dormady was injured or how he hurt his shoulder.” The school has only confirmed that Dormady did not make the trip with the rest of the team to Lexington for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

In starting the first five games of the season, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched, as well as the Week 8 blowout loss to Alabama.  In those two losses — Dormady was 3-2 as the starter — Guarantano has completed 20 of his 34 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception.  He has carried the ball 28 times for minus-14 yards in those two starts as well.

With Dormady out, true freshman Will McBride is the only other scholarship quarterback left on the Vols’ roster.

DUI arrest will sideline West Virginia’s main Mountaineer mascot indefinitely

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
You didn’t need binoculars to see this move coming from a country mile away.

Early Friday morning, Troy Clemons was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after failing multiple field sobriety tests and blowing a .126 BAC on a breathalyzer test.  Clemons is in his second year as The Mountaineer mascot, with the off-field incident leaving his status for No. 22 WVU’s game against No. 11 Oklahoma State in Morgantown very much up in the air.

Not long after the news of the arrest went public, WVU clarified his status in announcing that Clemons has essentially been indefinitely suspended from his mascot duties.  Below is the university’s statement:

West Virginia University is aware of this morning’s arrest of Troy Clemons, currently the Mountaineer Mascot, for speeding and misdemeanor driving under the influence. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council gathers and reviews all the facts, Troy will not participate in any mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday’s football game. As the alternate Mountaineer, those duties will be handled by Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins. In addition to any legal outcomes, Troy — as any other WVU student — will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.

Clemons, a graduate student majoring in business administration, is the 64th Mountaineer mascot in the university’s history.  He will be replaced on the field for Saturday’s game by Trevor Kiess, who was chosen as the first alternate in voting earlier this year that resulted in Clemons getting his second year in the famed buckskins.