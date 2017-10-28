Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

J.T. Barrett rallies No. 6 Ohio State past No. 2 Penn State, 39-38

By Kevin McGuireOct 28, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
Whew!

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter after a blazing fast start by No. 2 Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), No. 6 Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled together a 19-3 fourth quarter against one of the best second-half teams in the nation to capture a monster 39-38 win in the Big Ten race, and the College Football Playoff race. J.T. Barrett was incredible with 33-of-39 for 328 yards and four touchdowns and 95 rushing yards.

After Penn State had a 10-play drive to tack on what seemed to be a pivotal field goal to take a 38-27 lead, Ohio State and Barrett would not be stopped. The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns on their next two possessions while the defense put the clamps down on the Nittany Lions. Penn State had two straight possessions with negative yardage with the game still on the line, and Ohio State made them pay for it.

For Penn State, it was reminiscent of the Rose Bowl against USC, where a game that looked to have a favorable ending coming together came crashing down without a killer instinct to make a key play or two on either side of the football to close the book. It was a tough loss to take for Penn State, but how damaging it ultimately ends up being will now be left in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee starting next week.

Saquon Barkley returned the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and he had a 36-yard touchdown run in the first half as Penn State was making the big plays while Ohio State was dominating the offensive yardage in the box score. Ohio State bottled up Barkley for the majority of the game outside of those two plays as he ended the day with 44 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards (and 105 kickoff return yards). Barkley should still be heading to New York, but he will very likely have some company from the Big Ten joining him as Barrett should be in the conversation now as well.

Ohio State out-gained Penn State 529-283 and racked up 27 first downs to Penn State’s 17. That helped wear Penn State down and to overcome two turnovers and 10 penalties for Ohio State. Ohio State also had two interceptions of Trace McSorley in the end zone overturned by replay review. Both overturned picks were led by Penn State touchdowns, including one that occurred on the same play. It was a game that Penn State shouldn’t have won and the fates tried hard to prevent Ohio State from winning. But college football is goofy sometimes, and then things like Penn State squandering an 11-point lead in the final five minutes happens.

Ohio State now owns the inside track to the Big Ten championship game with a head-to-head win against Penn State. Ohio State would have to lose twice if Penn State wins their remaining games in order for the Nittany Lions to get a chance to return to the Big Ten championship game. And with the playoff rankings about to be unveiled, Ohio State should feel confident they will be ranked in the top four from the selection committee.

Ohio State will have to keep the momentum going next week with a road game at Iowa. Penn State will look to rebound next week on the road against Michigan State. The Spartans dropped an overtime game at Northwestern and will also be looking for a rebound win. There is still a lot of football to be played, but Ohio State is rolling right now.

No. 25 Iowa State finishes off upset of No. 4 TCU

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
They’ve done gone and done it again.

The they is No. 25 Iowa State, the what is upsetting a Top Five opponent.  Earlier this year, ISU knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma in Normanm.  At home again against No. 4 TCU in Week 9, the second Top-Five time was a charm once more as the Cyclones ended the Horned Frogs’ perfect season in a defensive-minded 14-7 slugfest.

ISU took a 14-0 lead into the halftime locker room, with TCU immediately cutting the lead in half as they returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.  That, though, would be the end of the scoring for both teams the remainder of the way.

Defense was the name of the game for the Cyclones as they held a Horned Frogs offense that came into the game tied for ninth in the country in points per game at 41.6 and 26th in yards per game at 466.3 to just seven points and 307 yards.  They also forced three second-half turnovers that loomed large in the upset win.

The win means that ISU, unbelievably, controls its own destiny in the race to the Big 12 championship game. If they win out against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas State — only the OSU game is at home — they would qualify for the conference title game.  Even one loss would leave them in decent shape given the win over OU earlier this year.

TCU’s loss, coupled with Notre Dame remaining unbeaten, deals yet another blow to the Big 12’s playoff chances.

The loss also means that, when combined with Penn State’s loss to Ohio State, there are four undefeated Power Five teams with five weeks of the regular season remaining: Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin and Miami.  With USF’s loss, UCF is the only Group of Five unbeaten.

Josh Adams powers No. 9 Notre Dame to another statement win in topping No. 14 N.C. State

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
The second half of the season for Notre Dame is quite simply a gauntlet of tough games. Everywhere you look there’s a highly ranked opponent or a difficult game — making the path to the College Football Playoff an obtainable one but one littered with landmines.

The Irish are looking more and more like they’re plenty capable of navigating such a road however, turning in their second straight statement win over a top 15 team in South Bend on Saturday, topping No. 14 N.C. State 35-14.

Leading the way once again was big No. 33. On a day where Saquon Barkley was running wild over in Columbus, Notre Dame’s star running back reminded Heisman voters that he’s right there with the Penn State tailback too. All told,  Josh Adams racked up 202 yards rushing and found the end zone on a 77-yarder that broke things open in the third quarter. The touchdown was Adams’ sixth run of over 60 yards this season and capped off a heck of a day.

Elsewhere in the Irish backfield, quarterback Brandon Wimbush continued to play off his teammate and make life difficult for opposing defensive coordinators. While his passing numbers weren’t eye-popping (10/19, 104 yards, two touchdowns), they were quite effective and he made several highlight reel throws along the sidelines for big plays. His legs also were a factor as he had a rushing touchdown and a 20 yard scramble before staying in the pocket more down the stretch after rolling his ankle slightly.

As effective as the offense was for Notre Dame, the real story of the win was the team’s defense. They only recorded one sack but they kept the Wolfpack’s offense in check all day long and really only allowed seven points — their other touchdown came on a first quarter blocked punt. All-purpose threat Jaylen Samuels was bottled up at an impressive rate and had only 39 yards of offense, while quarterback Ryan Finley threw a rare interception and passed for 213 yards and a touchdown.

At least N.C. State’s offense made their only trip to the end zone a memorable one.

The victory was Notre Dame’s sixth straight since their lone loss of the year and all have come by 20+ points as well. The past two Saturday’s have featured their most impressive wins yet however and are quite the statement made ahead of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s initial set of rankings being released on Tuesday. It’s been a dream of a turnaround for a team that went 4-8 a year ago and it’s one that will keep going for another week ahead of a matchup against Wake Forest.

No. 3 Georgia hands Florida its worst Cocktail Party beating in 35 years

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT
No. 3 Georgia and Florida met up in Jacksonville for their annual Cocktail Party. The Gators were sent home early, while the folks in red and black will party their way back to Athens. The Bulldogs knocked out the Gators in the first half of the first quarter and cruised from there, taking home a 42-7 victory, the program’s largest over Florida since a 44-0 whipping in 1982.

Georgia opened the game by pushing Florida nine yards backward in a three-and-out, then scored in four plays, keyed by a 39-yard pass from Jake Fromm to D’Andre Swift. Playing in what seems like his 11th Cocktail Party, Nick Chubb punched in the opening score from six yards out.

Feleipe Franks was intercepted on Florida’s next possession, and Fromm capitalized by hitting Javon Wimms for a 17-yard touchdown strike.

Georgia forced another three-and-out on Florida’s next possession, and Sony Michel, also playing in his 11th Cocktail Party, got in on the fun with a 74-yard touchdown run on the first play of Georgia’s third possession.

Michel’s run made the score 21-0 Georgia — at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter.

The score remained there until the middle of the third quarter, when Michel again busted free, this time for a 45-yard score. Georgia pushed the lead to 35 on the ensuing possession when J.R. Reed sacked Franks, forced a fumble in that sack and then returned that sack for a touchdown.

After another long completion from Fromm to Swift, Elijah Holyfield added a capper on a 39-yard burst. Chubb and Michel combined to rush 19 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Holyfield added 49 yards and a score on four carries.

Franks’s first Cocktail Party went decidedly different than Fromm’s. He hit 7-of-19 passes for 30 yards with an interception and was credited as the Gators’ leading ball-carrier with nine attempts for minus-15 yards. Malik Zaire entered the game in mop up duty and got the Gators on the board, rushing and passing for 66 yards on a 71-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard Mark Thompson touchdown plunge with 2:42 remaining, narrowly avoiding Florida’s first shutout since 1988.

Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) can clinch the SEC East if Tennessee beats Kentucky later tonight and the Bulldogs best South Carolina in Athens next week. Florida (3-4, 3-3 SEC) will need to win three of its final five games to reach a bowl game. Oh, and Florida AD Scott Stricklin is reportedly exploring firing Jim McElwain with cause over his death threats claim last week.

Report: Florida looking into possibility of firing Jim McElwain with cause

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT
Regardless of how you slice it, the chain of events that have transpired this past week, and on into game day, makes the end of Jim McElwain‘s time as the head football coach at Florida inevitable — and, more than likely, sooner rather than later.

Amidst a season full of on-field tumult, Jim McElwain added some fuel off of it this week when he alluded to death threats being made against his family, players and coaching staff, although he declined to provide any specific details — even to his own employer.  McElwain appeared to pull out an even bigger shovel later on in the week by cryptically stating that he would divulge details of the threats only  “when it becomes unmanageable.”

A report surfaced Saturday indicating that McElwain’s agent and university officials were in the midst of discussions to buy out his contract.  The university subsequently released a statement in which it denied being in talks regarding a contract buyout for McElwain.

Of course, if you fire a coach with cause, there is no need to negotiate a buyout.  That brings us this report from ESPN.com:

University of the Florida administrators are discussing whether they can fire coach Jim McElwain with cause, multiple sources told ESPN.

After failing to find any evidence to substantiate claims made by McElwain this week that family and players received death threats, Florida administrators have worked to see if McElwain’s allegations were enough to relieve the university from paying McElwain’s full buyout of $12.9 million if he were to be fired.

Sources told ESPN that they believe the university has enough cause to fire McElwain without having to pay his buyout.

There was also this tweet from national college football writer Matt Hayes:

According to the ESPN report, former Miami head coach and current UF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon would take over as the interim head coach should McElwain be let go, something that could happen as early as Sunday.  Or maybe even after shortly Georgia finishes off its woodshedding of its rival.