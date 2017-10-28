Louisville playing like they don’t have any insider tips against Wake Forest

A year removed from a bizarre scandal involving a Wake Forest radio announcer providing inside tips to Louisville coaches, it is perfectly clear Louisville didn’t have any secrets shared with them after one half of play. Of course, that insider information ended up helping out Louisville in the second half a year ago, so we’ll see what develops after halftime with Wake Forest leading the Cardinals 28-10 at the break.

Wake Forest’s offense is well ahead of their total yardage average with 342 offensive yards in the first half, all while holding the football for eight fewer minutes than Louisville. The Demon Deacons are 4-for-6 on third down and 1-for 2 on fourth with 15 first downs. John Walford has passed for 258 yards and three scores, with all three touchdowns coming through Greg Dortch. Scotty Washington has had his hands on five passes for 127 yards too.

But the Wake Forest defense has been locked in. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has picked up 75 rushing yards and a score, but throwing the football has not been effective for the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner. Jackson has completed 13 of 22 passes for 112 yards with an interception. Wake Forest has brought pressure on him at times as well and is not letting Jackson hurt them.

It is quite the uphill battle for Louisville on the road in the second half. Wake Forest gets the ball to start the second half.

Follow @KevinOnCFB