Louisville playing like they don’t have any insider tips against Wake Forest

A year removed from a bizarre scandal involving a Wake Forest radio announcer providing inside tips to Louisville coaches, it is perfectly clear Louisville didn’t have any secrets shared with them after one half of play. Of course, that insider information ended up helping out Louisville in the second half a year ago, so we’ll see what develops after halftime with Wake Forest leading the Cardinals 28-10 at the break.
Wake Forest’s offense is well ahead of their total yardage average with 342 offensive yards in the first half, all while holding the football for eight fewer minutes than Louisville. The Demon Deacons are 4-for-6 on third down and 1-for 2 on fourth with 15 first downs. John Walford has passed for 258 yards and three scores, with all three touchdowns coming through Greg Dortch. Scotty Washington has had his hands on five passes for 127 yards too.
But the Wake Forest defense has been locked in. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has picked up 75 rushing yards and a score, but throwing the football has not been effective for the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner. Jackson has completed 13 of 22 passes for 112 yards with an interception. Wake Forest has brought pressure on him at times as well and is not letting Jackson hurt them.
It is quite the uphill battle for Louisville on the road in the second half. Wake Forest gets the ball to start the second half.
In desperate need of some positive personnel news, Tennessee is on the receiving end of just that.
In a statement, beleaguered UT head coach Butch Jones announced that Darrell Taylor has been reinstated and will be available for tonight’s game against Kentucky. The defensive tackle was initially suspended after being involved in a physical altercation with a teammate that reportedly involved Taylor kicking Trey Smith in the face. The incident resulted in Smith needing stitches.
The suspension cost the redshirt sophomore games against South Carolina and Alabama.
“Darrell has completed the requirements we had set for him to return to play and he will be available tonight against Kentucky,” Jones said in the statement. “He must continue to meet criteria we have set forth for him on a daily and weekly basis.”
Taylor had started the first five games this season prior to the suspension.
It was announced earlier this week that John Kelly would be suspended for the game against the Wildcats after being cited for marijuana. Kelly currently leads the Vols in both rushing and receiving.
Additionally, it was reported late this week that Quinten Dormady is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Dormady began the season as UT’s starting quarterback.
With Dormady out, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano, the new starter, and true freshman Will McBride are the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster at the moment.
While it’s not exactly huge news at the moment, it’s something that definitely bears keeping an eye on.
In No. 5 Wisconsin’s game against Illinois in Champaign Saturday afternoon, Jonathan Taylor went down with an injury to his left leg. In an update, the football program tweeted that the running back’s return is questionable.
Taylor entered Week 9 fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten with 1,112 yards on the ground. In a little over two quarters worth of work against the Illini, Taylor had totaled 73 yards on 12 carries.
With just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Badgers are up 17-3 on the Fighting Illini.
The beginning of the game in cold and dreary Morgantown could not have started any better for West Virginia’s defense, but the Mountaineers were unable to take advantage of two fumble recoveries in the first five minutes of the game, and now West Virginia trails Oklahoma State at halftime, 23-10.
Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill ripped a 39-yard run on the first play of the game but then fumbled on the next play. Hill also left the game to be evaluated for head and neck pain and a left leg injury. He has not returned to the game. His backup, J.D. King fumbled away the ball on Oklahoma State’s second possession of the game. After each turnover, the Cowboys defense answered the call by forcing a punt after the first fumble and coming up with an interception of Will Grier on the first play after the King fumble. Those missed opportunities, along with having to settle for a field goal from the Oklahoma State six-yard line, could come back to haunt the Mountaineers at home.
The combination of Mason Rudolph to James Washington got the Pokes in the endzone and on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter, and a Rudolph touchdown run from one yard out later in the first quarter gave Oklahoma State a 13-0 lead (a botched hold on an extra point cost Oklahoma State one point. Later in the second quarter, King made up for his earlier fumble by running straight up the gut of the West Virginia defense for a 20-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage after the Cowboys recovered a West Virginia fumble.
West Virginia managed to score a touchdown in the final minute of the half with Kennedy McKoy managing to cross the goal line for a tough one-yard score. It was tough because the exchange between Grier and McKoy was nothing but awkward.
After much fan clamoring, they’ve gotten exactly what they wanted — and the results they expected.
Replacing Wilton Speight under center because of injury, John O’Korn has played miserably in four starts, throwing four interceptions against just one touchdown in directing a Michigan offense that barely averaged 20 points per game in that span. Entering the Week 9 matchup with a Rutgers team that has won back-to-back Big Ten games and needing to turn things around personally, O’Korn has struggled once again.
Through the first quarter and a half, the Wolverines had scored just seven points and O’Korn had thrown another interception. Following a second-quarter three-and-out, Jim Harbaugh yanked O’Korn in favor of fan favorite Brandon Peters (pictured), with the redshirt freshman responding by completing 5-of-7 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown; he came into the game with one career pass attempt.
That touchdown pass, incidentally, was Michigan’s first since Sept. 23 — Sept. 23!!!
In fact, Peters, a four-star 2016 signee, led the Wolverines to touchdowns on both of his second-quarter drives, pushing UM to a 21-7 halftime lead on RU in the Big House. Barring injury — or Harbaugh doing the inexplicable — the Peters Era in Ann Arbor has commenced in earnest.