Offensive struggles for both sides as Mississippi State holds halftime lead over Texas A&M

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
This is Halloween weekend with the holiday coming next Tuesday and it seems Texas A&M and Mississippi State decided now was the perfect time to dress up as each other but deprive their fans of any treats.

The maroon-clad Aggies and Bulldogs combined for a rough first half to watch offensively, as neither could sustain much success moving the ball before the visitors took a slim 14-0 lead at halftime in College Station.

The initial MSU scoring drive was at least a beauty at least: covering 16-plays, 86 yards over eight minutes of game action before Nick Fitzgerald eventually crossed the goal line for a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback was the lone source of offense for the team through the air and on the ground despite tossing an interception on the team’s opening drive and getting sacked twice. Running back Aeris Williams chipped in with 53 yards but the Bulldogs otherwise mustered just two drives of over 25 yards in the entire half.

Things were much the same for a rusty Texas A&M in a half that could best be described as a punting showcase. The Aggies opened the game with four straight punts and didn’t reverse the trend much when QB Kellen Mond tossed an interception on their fifth possession. The team recorded just three first downs in two quarters of play and managed a minuscule 33 yards of offense all told (despite coming off a bye week).

Coming into this game, one thought that maybe the winner could have a solid claim on being the second best team in the SEC West. After a half of play at Kyle Field though, that does not appear to be the case given how rough things were offensively.

Tennessee finally notches an offensive touchdown, still trails Kentucky

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT
Tennessee ended a month-long drought, but it still wasn’t enough to grab the lead as Kentucky holds a 21-20 advantage at the break in Lexington.

Kentucky accepted the ball to open the game and promptly fumbled, leading to a 30-yard Brent Cimaglia to put Tennessee on the board first. Wildcats running back Benny Snell, Jr., made up for his mistake by carrying the load on Kentucky’s next possession, including a 6-yarder across the goal line.

Tennessee responded with a nice 69-yard possession of its own, but the drive stalled at the Kentucky 6-yard line, forcing a 24-yard boot by Cimaglia, pulling the Vols within 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Kentucky fumbled again on its next touch, but Tennessee failed to capitalize when Cimaglia missed a 44-yarder.

Snell punched in a 2-yard score to open the second quarter, giving Kentucky a 14-6 lead, but Tennessee pulled within one with a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Ty Chandler‘s 1-yard rush gave the Volunteers their first offensive touchdown in almost four full games.

However, Kentucky answered with an identical drive: seven plays, 75 yards, punctuated by a 1-yard rush, Snell’s third of the half. Snell rushed a game-high 14 times for 125 yards and all three of Kentucky’s scores. Stephen Johnson hit 4-of-7 passes for 28 yards.

Now apparently unstoppable, an unleashed Tennessee offense responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that again concluded on a 1-yard Chandler rush with 1:25 to play before the break.

Also, this:

One player for each team was ejected later in the half for accumulating two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

Chandler closed the half rushing 10 times for 87 yards and two scores, and Carlin Fils-aime has added 52 yards on 11 carries. Jarrett Guarantano completed 8-of-11 passes for 86 yards.

Tennessee will receive to open the second half.

Ohio State’s comeback win, Michigan State’s 3-OT loss gives Buckeyes total control of B1G East

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT
In a span of a few minutes Saturday evening, significant clarity was brought to the race in the East division of the Big Ten.

First, No. 6 Ohio State, which had trailed by 18 points twice, completed an improbable comeback in stunning No. 2 Penn State.  Then, not long after, Northwestern finished off a three-overtime upset of No. 18 Michigan State.

Coming into Week 9, OSU, PSU and MSU were tied atop the East standings at 4-0.  Exiting it…

What it means is that, thanks to the Buckeyes’ win Saturday, OSU would clinch the division with wins the next three weeks against Iowa on the road and Michigan State and Illinois at home.  Such a scenario would leave the annual regular-season finale against hated rival Michigan a non-factor when it comes to deciding the division* — again, because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Nittany Lions.

Th division will be further clarified next weekend as Penn State faces Michigan State.  A PSU win would mean that OSU would have to lose two of its last four in order to be overtaken by the Nittany Lions in the division.  An MSU win, meanwhile, would make the Nov. 11 road trip to Columbus even more important for all involved.

More than likely, the winner of the East, regardless of who it ultimately is, will face Wisconsin in the conference championship game as the Badgers are 5-0 in league play and lead the West division by two full games over 3-2 Northwestern.

(*The hatred and want to win The Game will always be there regardless of the records of either teams and whether it means anything divisionally. Thanks in advance for not bitching and/or whining and/or moaning and/or bemoaning.)

Houston ends No. 17 USF’s unbeaten season on late TD

By John TaylorOct 28, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
And then there was one.

No. 17 South Florida entered Week Nine as one of two undefeated Group of Five teams.  Thanks to Houston’s last-minute 28-24 win Saturday evening, UCF is now the lone remaining G5 unbeaten.

Tied at 14-all at the start of the fourth quarter, the two teams traded a pair of touchdowns as the game remained tied midway through the final period.  An Emilio Nadelman 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining gave the Bulls the lead.

However, the ensuing nine-play, 46-yard drive by the Cougars, set up by Brandon McDowell‘s 50-yard kickoff return, was capped by D'Eriq King‘s 20-yard scoring run that served as the game-winning touchdown.

With the win, UH moves to 3-2 in AAC play, tied with Navy for third in the West behind Memphis (4-1) and SMU (3-1).  USF (4-1) and UCF (4-0) remain the class of the East — UConn is third at 2-3 — and are still on track for a regular-season finale that will likely determine that division’s representative in the conference championship game.

J.T. Barrett rallies No. 6 Ohio State past No. 2 Penn State, 39-38

By Kevin McGuireOct 28, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
18 Comments

Whew!

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter after a blazing fast start by No. 2 Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), No. 6 Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled together a 19-3 fourth quarter against one of the best second-half teams in the nation to capture a monster 39-38 win in the Big Ten race, and the College Football Playoff race. J.T. Barrett was incredible with 33-of-39 for 328 yards and four touchdowns and 95 rushing yards.

After Penn State had a 10-play drive to tack on what seemed to be a pivotal field goal to take a 38-27 lead, Ohio State and Barrett would not be stopped. The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns on their next two possessions while the defense put the clamps down on the Nittany Lions. Penn State had two straight possessions with negative yardage with the game still on the line, and Ohio State made them pay for it.

For Penn State, it was reminiscent of the Rose Bowl against USC, where a game that looked to have a favorable ending coming together came crashing down without a killer instinct to make a key play or two on either side of the football to close the book. It was a tough loss to take for Penn State, but how damaging it ultimately ends up being will now be left in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee starting next week.

Saquon Barkley returned the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and he had a 36-yard touchdown run in the first half as Penn State was making the big plays while Ohio State was dominating the offensive yardage in the box score. Ohio State bottled up Barkley for the majority of the game outside of those two plays as he ended the day with 44 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards (and 105 kickoff return yards). Barkley should still be heading to New York, but he will very likely have some company from the Big Ten joining him as Barrett should be in the conversation now as well.

Ohio State out-gained Penn State 529-283 and racked up 27 first downs to Penn State’s 17. That helped wear Penn State down and to overcome two turnovers and 10 penalties for Ohio State. Ohio State also had two interceptions of Trace McSorley in the end zone overturned by replay review. Both overturned picks were led by Penn State touchdowns, including one that occurred on the same play. It was a game that Penn State shouldn’t have won and the fates tried hard to prevent Ohio State from winning. But college football is goofy sometimes, and then things like Penn State squandering an 11-point lead in the final five minutes happens.

Ohio State now owns the inside track to the Big Ten championship game with a head-to-head win against Penn State. Ohio State would have to lose twice if Penn State wins their remaining games in order for the Nittany Lions to get a chance to return to the Big Ten championship game. And with the playoff rankings about to be unveiled, Ohio State should feel confident they will be ranked in the top four from the selection committee.

Ohio State will have to keep the momentum going next week with a road game at Iowa. Penn State will look to rebound next week on the road against Michigan State. The Spartans dropped an overtime game at Northwestern and will also be looking for a rebound win. There is still a lot of football to be played, but Ohio State is rolling right now.