Oklahoma State heads to Bedlam at 7-1 after road win at WVU

The stage is nearly set for a massive Bedlam game next week. No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) overcame a sloppy start on offense and rallied when West Virginia (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) started to make some noise to be able to leave Morgantown with a 50-39 victory in a game that featured nine turnovers. The win on the road keeps Oklahoma State in the thick of the Big 12 championship hunt with a big one coming up next week.

Oklahoma State’s defense had to answer the call early on by holding down West Virginia following two early fumbles by Oklahoma State running backs Justice Hill and J.D. King. Not being able to score any points off those early turnovers would set the tone for the game for West Virginia. Needing to play a clean game against the Cowboys, West Virginia failed to net any point son three turnovers before finally managing to make some plays with a blocked punt in the end zone for a score and a pick-six just moments away in the third quarter. The flurry of non-offensive touchdowns cut into a sizable Oklahoma State lead, trimming a 20-point deficit to a six-point margin But in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys got their offense rolling once again and the defense did their part as well.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was picked off four times in the game and he struggled to connect with his receivers all game long. Oklahoma State closed well on defense for the majority of the game and never let West Virginia get a good chance to get their hands on the ball through the air. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns, with James Washington scoring two of those touchdowns. Hill left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for head and neck injuries and a lower leg injury, but he later returned to the game. In his absence, King overcame his early turnover to power Oklahoma State on the ground with 149 rushing yards and a score.

Now, all eyes can properly be set on next week’s big home game against the Oklahoma Sooners. And the impact this one will have on the Big 12 championship picture cannot be overstated. The loser of this game likely falls out of the Big 12 championship hunt with a second loss in conference play. That would be a bit of a far cry from the preseason expectations of a possible Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 championship game, but the stakes for next week will remain high regardless. The loser is also falling off the playoff radar entirely while the winner keeps the dream alive.

Oklahoma State has lost two in a row to the Sooners and four of the last five meetings. Oklahoma State’s last win against the Sooners was in 2014, and the last time they won in Stillwater was 2011. Next week’s clash at Oklahoma State is slated for 4:00 p.m. ET.

West Virginia will host Iowa State next Saturday. The Cyclones will be coming off a home game against TCU.

