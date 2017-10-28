QB change sparks Michigan’s offense vs. Rutgers

After much fan clamoring, they’ve gotten exactly what they wanted — and the results they expected.

Replacing Wilton Speight under center because of injury, John O’Korn has played miserably in four starts, throwing four interceptions against just one touchdown in directing a Michigan offense that barely averaged 20 points per game in that span. Entering the Week 9 matchup with a Rutgers team that has won back-to-back Big Ten games and needing to turn things around personally, O’Korn has struggled once again.

Through the first quarter and a half, the Wolverines had scored just seven points and O’Korn had thrown another interception. Following a second-quarter three-and-out, Jim Harbaugh yanked O’Korn in favor of fan favorite Brandon Peters (pictured), with the redshirt freshman responding by completing 5-of-7 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown; he came into the game with one career pass attempt.

That touchdown pass, incidentally, was Michigan’s first since Sept. 23 — Sept. 23!!!

In fact, Peters, a four-star 2016 signee, led the Wolverines to touchdowns on both of his second-quarter drives, pushing UM to a 21-7 halftime lead on RU in the Big House. Barring injury — or Harbaugh doing the inexplicable — the Peters Era in Ann Arbor has commenced in earnest.