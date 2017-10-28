Report: Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady out for rest of year

For better or worse, it appears that, barring injury, Tennessee’s quarterbacking duties are in the hands of a redshirt freshman for the remainder of what could be Butch Jones‘ final season on Rocky Top.

According to a report from ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, Quinten Dormady is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery at some point next week. As a result, the junior quarterback is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Low writes that it is “not clear when Dormady was injured or how he hurt his shoulder.” The school has only confirmed that Dormady did not make the trip with the rest of the team to Lexington for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

In starting the first five games of the season, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched, as well as the Week 8 blowout loss to Alabama. In those two losses — Dormady was 3-2 as the starter — Guarantano has completed 20 of his 34 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has carried the ball 28 times for minus-14 yards in those two starts as well.

With Dormady out, true freshman Will McBride is the only other scholarship quarterback left on the Vols’ roster.