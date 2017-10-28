Report: Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady out for rest of year

For better or worse, it appears that, barring injury, Tennessee’s quarterbacking duties are in the hands of a redshirt freshman for the remainder of what could be Butch Jones‘ final season on Rocky Top.
According to a report from ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, Quinten Dormady is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery at some point next week. As a result, the junior quarterback is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
Low writes that it is “not clear when Dormady was injured or how he hurt his shoulder.” The school has only confirmed that Dormady did not make the trip with the rest of the team to Lexington for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
In starting the first five games of the season, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).
Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano started the Week 7 loss to South Carolina after Dormady was benched, as well as the Week 8 blowout loss to Alabama. In those two losses — Dormady was 3-2 as the starter — Guarantano has completed 20 of his 34 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has carried the ball 28 times for minus-14 yards in those two starts as well.
With Dormady out, true freshman Will McBride is the only other scholarship quarterback left on the Vols’ roster.
You didn’t need binoculars to see this move coming from a country mile away.
Early Friday morning, Troy Clemons was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after failing multiple field sobriety tests and blowing a .126 BAC on a breathalyzer test. Clemons is in his second year as The Mountaineer mascot, with the off-field incident leaving his status for No. 22 WVU’s game against No. 11 Oklahoma State in Morgantown very much up in the air.
Not long after the news of the arrest went public, WVU clarified his status in announcing that Clemons has essentially been indefinitely suspended from his mascot duties. Below is the university’s statement:
West Virginia University is aware of this morning’s arrest of Troy Clemons, currently the Mountaineer Mascot, for speeding and misdemeanor driving under the influence. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council gathers and reviews all the facts, Troy will not participate in any mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday’s football game. As the alternate Mountaineer, those duties will be handled by Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins. In addition to any legal outcomes, Troy — as any other WVU student — will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.
Clemons, a graduate student majoring in business administration, is the 64th Mountaineer mascot in the university’s history. He will be replaced on the field for Saturday’s game by Trevor Kiess, who was chosen as the first alternate in voting earlier this year that resulted in Clemons getting his second year in the famed buckskins.
The roller coaster that has been Ahmir Mitchell‘s college football playing career has taken yet another downward plunge.
Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, nj.com is reporting that Mitchell has been dismissed from the Rutgers football program. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the dismissal was given.
A 2016 Michigan signee, Mitchell announced in late August of that year — after a suspension — that he was leaving the Wolverines and “reopening his recruitment.” A week later, the wide receiver confirmed his transfer to Rutgers.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy to satisfy NCAA transfer rules — he received a waiver from having to sit out two seasons because of the intra-conference transfer — Mitchell was penciled in as a starting receiver this spring before tearing an ACL.
A four-star 2016 recruit, Mitchell was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of New Jersey and the No. 167 player overall on 247sports.com‘s composite board. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice prior to his departure from Ann Arbor.
There’s literally no one who saw this Florida State season playing out the way it has. No one.
Last week, we noted that, at 2-4, FSU was off to its worst start to a season since Bobby Bowden‘s last year in Tallahassee. In Week 9, things got exponentially worse for Jimbo Fisher and crew as Boston College bullied and pushed around a team that came into the season ranked third in the country in a 35-3 win in Chestnut Hill Friday night. It marked the Eagles’ first win over the Seminoles since October of 2009 — Bowden’s last year.
The Eagles ran for 241 yards on the Seminoles — 149 of those from AJ Dillon — while FSU could manage just 64 on the ground on the night.
The embarrassing loss drops FSU to 2-5 on the year, which means that, with just four games remaining, they will (likely) need to win out to avoid being shut out of a bowl game for the first time since the 1981 season. Left on the schedule? Home games against Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson, unranked Florida. It should be noted that there are a couple of scenarios in which a five-win FSU could “earn” a bowl invite, although that merely serves to underscore how close to bottom they’ve gotten.
To bookend this abysmal first three-quarters of 2017, FSU is now off to its worst start since Bowden’s first season with the Seminoles way back in 1976. That 5-6 record was also the last year that the football program failed to win seven or more games in a season.
As for BC, they are now, at 5-4, one win away from going to a bowl game for the second consecutive season. It’s also their third win in a row and fourth in last five games after starting the season 0-3.
Texas’ starting quarterback and center will be watching from Austin when their team plays at Baylor on Saturday as neither were cleared to participate in the contest as they continue to go through concussion protocols.
A school statement confirmed the news Friday afternoon that Longhorn signal-caller Sam Ehlinger and sophomore Zach Shackelford both are out of the lineup and did not even travel with the team to Waco.
Head coach Tom Herman already confirmed that Shane Buechele would start under center but there had been some holding out hope that Ehlinger would be cleared in order to back him up in case of an emergency. Buechele injured his ankle against Iowa State, originally knocking him out the lineup, and will be limited in terms of moving around in the pocket as a result. Junior QB-turned-receiver Jerrod Heard is set to be the backup against the Bears at his old position.
Perhaps just as big of a loss for the Horns is that of Shackelford, who was a big force on the interior of the line. With him out, junior Terrell Cuney is set to start at center.
Baylor is 0-7 on the season and a nine-point underdog on Saturday but the issues on the Texas offense could certainly make things a lot more interesting in Waco between the two in-state rivals this week.