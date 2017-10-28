Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, B1G’s leading rusher, questionable to return vs. Illinois

In desperate need of some positive personnel news, Tennessee is on the receiving end of just that.

In a statement, beleaguered UT head coach Butch Jones announced that Darrell Taylor has been reinstated and will be available for tonight’s game against Kentucky. The defensive tackle was initially suspended after being involved in a physical altercation with a teammate that reportedly involved Taylor kicking Trey Smith in the face. The incident resulted in Smith needing stitches.

The suspension cost the redshirt sophomore games against South Carolina and Alabama.

“Darrell has completed the requirements we had set for him to return to play and he will be available tonight against Kentucky,” Jones said in the statement. “He must continue to meet criteria we have set forth for him on a daily and weekly basis.”

Taylor had started the first five games this season prior to the suspension.

It was announced earlier this week that John Kelly would be suspended for the game against the Wildcats after being cited for marijuana. Kelly currently leads the Vols in both rushing and receiving.

Additionally, it was reported late this week that Quinten Dormady is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Dormady began the season as UT’s starting quarterback.

With Dormady out, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano, the new starter, and true freshman Will McBride are the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster at the moment.