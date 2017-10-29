AP Top 25 shows Notre Dame some love, Iowa State jumps 11 spots

Alabama’s stranglehold on first place in the AP Top 25 was largely uncontested during a bye week, but there was some movement below them through the entire AP top 25 this week. With No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 TCU each falling following losses, the top 10 has a bit of a new look that features No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State standing in line behind the Crimson Tide.
No. 1 Alabama received 59 first-place votes, with No. 2 Georgia receiving the other two in this week’s AP vote. No. 3 Ohio State moved up three spots following the win against Penn State, who fell five spots this week. No. 4 Wisconsin moved up one spot, and No. 5 Notre Dame was bumped up four spots following a second straight week with a win over a ranked opponent. No. 6 Clemson also wiggled ahead of Penn State as the Nittany Lions took their fall from No. 2.
The AP voters appeared to give Penn State the benefit of a higher-quality loss to stay ahead of No. 8 Oklahoma, this despite Ohio State defeated the only team to beat Penn State this season (Ohio State). Meanwhile, the Sooners’ only loss continues to look better by the week with No. 14 Iowa State moving up 11 spots this week following a win over No. 10 TCU (Horned Frogs fell four spots). No. 9 Miami completes the top 10 in the AP poll this week.
No. 20 NC State fell six spots following their loss at Notre Dame. No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arizona each break into the AP poll this week following wins. Despite road losses, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 25 Washington State remain in the top 25 this week.
AP Top 25
- Alabama (59 first-place votes)
- Georgia (2)
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State
- UCF
- Auburn
- USC
- Stanford
- LSU
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Arizona
- Michigan State
- Washington State
After a couple of days of intense rumors, it appears Jim McElwain has come to the end of the road as Florida’s head coach. McElwain has been fired as head coach of the Florida Gators, as first reported by FootballScoop.
According to the report from FootballScoop, the decision to part ways between the program and the head coach were made today. Rumors over the weekend speculated that discussions were on going to focus on potential negotiations revolving around removing McElwain with the two sides reportedly not being very close on any agreement. After those reports surfaced, Florida then proceeded to be run over by Georgia in Jacksonville, 42-7.
McElwain compiled a record of 22-12 in his two and a half years on the job at Florida. The Gators made back-to-back appearances in the SEC Championship Game but the Gators never seemed to develop offensively under McElwain’s run. Florida had gone 2-1 against Georgia, 1-1 in bowl games and 0-2 against Florida State with no real hope for a brighter future in sight. McElwain also got himself in some troubled water in the past week by mentioning alleged death threats he had received this season. That was later brought into question with little support.
Florida, at 3-4 and 3-3 in SEC play, must win three of their final four games to go to a postseason bowl game.
With a couple of top four teams taking a loss this weekend, a shakeup was bound to happen in the polls. The Amway Coaches Poll saw just that with a handful of teams moving up at the expense of Penn State and TCU. No. 1 Alabama remains the top team in the coaches poll with all 65 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia moves up in the poll to give the SEC the top two teams in the nation. Other SEC teams appearing in the poll include No. 15 Auburn, No. 20 LSU, and No. 22 Mississippi State. The Big Ten is next in line in the coaches poll with No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Wisconsin moving up to stay ahead of No. 5 Clemson of the ACC. Continuing the trend of two teams per conference, No. 6 Miami comes in just behind the defending national and ACC champions.
No. 7 Penn State was dropped five spots in the polls after their one-point loss to Ohio State on Saturday. While the drop was somewhat significant, TCU was hit even harder by falling eight spots from No. 4 to No. 12. Between Penn State and TCU sits No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Oklahoma State, and No. 11 Washington (the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the coaches poll). TCU is still ranked four spots ahead of the team that just defeated them, No. 16 Iowa State.
Iowa State is joined as a newcomer to the coaches poll this week by No. 21 Memphis, Mississippi State, and No. 25 Arizona. The team taking the biggest tumble in the poll this week that remained in the top 25 is No. 23 USF, who fell nine spots after a loss to Houston. Washington State, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Texas A&M all fell out of the poll.
Coaches Poll
- Alabama (65 first-place votes)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Clemon
- Miami
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- TCU
- Virginia Tech
- UCF
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- USC
- Stanford
- NC State
- LSU
- Memphis
- Mississippi State
- USF
- Michigan
- Arizona
Others receiving votes: Michigan State, Washington State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Toledo, West Virginia, Boise State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Troy, Navy, Iowa
Those who have sacrificed their sleep on the weekends to watch a talented running back duo of Stanford’s Bryce Love and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny this season are already conditioned for this, but Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has become one more reason to stay up late on Saturdays. Tate is close to carrying Arizona by himself as the main attraction in a much-needed turnaround season for Rich Rodriguez and the Wildcats.
After diminishing win totals each of the past two seasons, it was fair to suggest this was a critical season for Rodriguez in Tucson. And after a 2-2 start to the season that included some offensive struggles against Houston and Utah at home, Tate’s sudden rise could not have come at a better time. Since taking over at quarterback in early October against Colorado, Tate has been off and running, literally. Tate is essentially Rodriguez’s 2017 edition of Pat White.
Tate is Arizona’s leading rusher with 926 yards and eight touchdowns following his 146 rushing yards and a touchdown Saturday night against No. 15 Washington State in a 58-37 victory. Tate also had 275 passing yards and two scores through the air to lead Arizona to a blowout win with a strong second half.
Tate is playing his way into the Heisman Trophy mix against incredible odds, and it is easy to see why. He legitimately has a chance to break a big play every time he touches the football. And as the quarterback, he has his hands on the football every play Arizona runs. Tate is second in the Pac-12 in plays of 30+ yards with 12, trailing only Stanford’s Love. He is one of five players in the conference with a play of 80+ yards and he is the only Pac-12 player with 4 plays of 70 yards or longer (Washington’s Dante Pettis is second in the Pac-12 with two).
As we have noted before, Tate was not the starting quarterback for Arizona at the start of the season, making Tate’s sudden rise in the Pac-12 even more entertaining to those tuning in. This week Tate will be one of the reasons to stay up late once again as Arizona prepares for a road game at USC. With the Trojans also winning last night on the road against Arizona State, first-place is on the line for the Wildcats and Trojans, the last two teams in the Pac-12 South with just one loss in conference play.
If Tate can make similar plays happen against USC and Arizona can leave Los Angeles with a win and a head-to-head tiebreaker, Arizona will have an incredibly manageable path to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Taking down the Trojans will be no easy task, but neither will USC’s mission of stopping Tate.
USC hosts Arizona at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Put a pot of coffee on. It will be worth it.
The month of October was a bizarre one in the Pac-12 as teams zigged while you thought they were going to zag. Nobody embodied that more than No. 21 USC and Arizona State entering the weekend.
The Trojans’ normally high-powered offense was stuck in neutral. The Sun Devils’ defense was punching way, way above their weight. As a pivotal Pac-12 South battle loomed, would these strange trends continue on Pac-12 After Dark? The answer: no, not at all. Sam Darnold and USC broke out of their slump to bounce back and beat ASU on Saturday night in Tempe, using numerous big plays to capture a 48-17 victory that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score line would indicate.
The one time Heisman favorite had one of his best outings of the season after a disastrous result in South Bend last week, tossing three touchdown passes and racking up 266 yards all told against a defense that had stymied some pretty solid passers the past few weeks. Wideout Tyler Vaughns was the recipient of most of those passes and continued his stellar play by posting career highs of 126 yards and two scores. The tandem was so impressive one almost forgot about Rose Bowl hero Deontay Burnett as he had a quiet night despite 49 yards and a trip to the end zone.
Not be outdone, running back Ronald Jones returned to his early season form and racked up 216 yards on the ground. The junior was a big play machine in the dry desert air too, bursting through the line for a pair of 60+ yard scores on the night.
The Trojans’ 607 yards of offense had spoiled a good month on defense for Todd Graham’s Sun Devils. A terrible third down performance (1/12 in the game) and mediocre run game didn’t help their efforts either. Quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for 259 yards but found the end zone, somewhat incredibly, only once under wild circumstances.
That came right at the end of the first half after the signal-caller launched a bomb toward the end zone. The play was initially ruled a catch at the one yard line but was reviewed and eventually ruled as a touchdown on the longest Hail Mary play in recent college football history. The teams were eventually brought back from the locker room to kick the extra point but in the end, it will go down as a footnote in this one.
The victory by the Trojans keeps them in the lead for the Pac-12 South title and presents quite the interesting game in the Coliseum next Saturday. USC is set to host Arizona in what is looking very much like a fascinating battle between some pretty explosive offenses based on how this weekend has turned out.