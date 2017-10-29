Rumors float to Tennessee as Butch Jones’ future hangs in balance

On the same day reports broke about the pending removal of Jim McElwain as head coach at Florida, it seems there are now some rumblings coming out of Knoxville, Tennessee regarding the future of Butch Jones. According to a report from SEC Country, Tennessee officials are meeting to discuss the future of the program. This news comes one day after Tennessee lost to Kentucky to fall to 3-5 on the year, with all five losses coming in conference play.

The loss to Kentucky was just the second loss to the Wildcats since 1985, thus marking what could only be viewed as a new low for the Vols as a football program that continues to take steps backward. Having missed out on a golden window to take advantage of the SEC East in recent years, Jones stuck to his own gimmicks and slogans in an attempt to keep things on steady footing. Decent recruiting classes also failed to live up to expectations for the program in terms of winning as the Vols have gone 33-26 in four and a half season under Jones.

The tension has been tightening almost on a weekly basis so it may have only been a matter of time before the powers that be in Knoxville finally decided to cut the cord and move on in a new direction. Though there is no formal announcement at this time, the proverbial writing could very well be on the wall.

