UCLA QB Josh Rosen’s hand injury reportedly not considered serious

Needing two wins just to become bowl-eligible in the final month of the season, UCLA needs to be as close to full strength as they can in order to reach the postseason. Having quarterback Josh Rosen leave Saturday’s game at Washington with a hand injury was a reason to start thinking about hitting the panic button, and a 44-23 defeat certainly did not help. But a day later, it appears the status of Rosen is to be considered a bit more fortunate than the worst-case scenario.
Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported via Twitter Rosen’s hand injury is not considered serious, which suggests Rosen may still be available for the Bruins down the stretch.
At this time, it is unknown if Rosen will miss any playing time, but the initial report from Feldman should be encouraging. Rosen has thrown for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
UCLA plays at Utah on Friday night this week. UCLA also hosts Arizona State, visits USC, and hosts Cal to wrap up the regular season. With four games remaining and two games back in the Pac-12 South standings in the loss column with a head-to-head tiebreaker going to Arizona, UCLA’s slim chances of winning the Pac-12 South are still there but have just about faded away.
On the same day reports broke about the pending removal of Jim McElwain as head coach at Florida, it seems there are now some rumblings coming out of Knoxville, Tennessee regarding the future of Butch Jones. According to a report from SEC Country, Tennessee officials are meeting to discuss the future of the program. This news comes one day after Tennessee lost to Kentucky to fall to 3-5 on the year, with all five losses coming in conference play.
The loss to Kentucky was just the second loss to the Wildcats since 1985, thus marking what could only be viewed as a new low for the Vols as a football program that continues to take steps backward. Having missed out on a golden window to take advantage of the SEC East in recent years, Jones stuck to his own gimmicks and slogans in an attempt to keep things on steady footing. Decent recruiting classes also failed to live up to expectations for the program in terms of winning as the Vols have gone 33-26 in four and a half season under Jones.
The tension has been tightening almost on a weekly basis so it may have only been a matter of time before the powers that be in Knoxville finally decided to cut the cord and move on in a new direction. Though there is no formal announcement at this time, the proverbial writing could very well be on the wall.
Alabama’s stranglehold on first place in the AP Top 25 was largely uncontested during a bye week, but there was some movement below them through the entire AP top 25 this week. With No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 TCU each falling following losses, the top 10 has a bit of a new look that features No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State standing in line behind the Crimson Tide.
No. 1 Alabama received 59 first-place votes, with No. 2 Georgia receiving the other two in this week’s AP vote. No. 3 Ohio State moved up three spots following the win against Penn State, who fell five spots this week. No. 4 Wisconsin moved up one spot, and No. 5 Notre Dame was bumped up four spots following a second straight week with a win over a ranked opponent. No. 6 Clemson also wiggled ahead of Penn State as the Nittany Lions took their fall from No. 2.
The AP voters appeared to give Penn State the benefit of a higher-quality loss to stay ahead of No. 8 Oklahoma, this despite Ohio State defeated the only team to beat Penn State this season (Ohio State). Meanwhile, the Sooners’ only loss continues to look better by the week with No. 14 Iowa State moving up 11 spots this week following a win over No. 10 TCU (Horned Frogs fell four spots). No. 9 Miami completes the top 10 in the AP poll this week.
No. 20 NC State fell six spots following their loss at Notre Dame. No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arizona each break into the AP poll this week following wins. Despite road losses, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 25 Washington State remain in the top 25 this week.
AP Top 25
After a couple of days of intense rumors, it appears Jim McElwain has come to the end of the road as Florida’s head coach. McElwain has been fired as head coach of the Florida Gators, as first reported by FootballScoop.
According to the report from FootballScoop, the decision to part ways between the program and the head coach were made today. Rumors over the weekend speculated that discussions were on going to focus on potential negotiations revolving around removing McElwain with the two sides reportedly not being very close on any agreement. After those reports surfaced, Florida then proceeded to be run over by Georgia in Jacksonville, 42-7.
McElwain compiled a record of 22-12 in his two and a half years on the job at Florida. The Gators made back-to-back appearances in the SEC Championship Game but the Gators never seemed to develop offensively under McElwain’s run. Florida had gone 2-1 against Georgia, 1-1 in bowl games and 0-2 against Florida State with no real hope for a brighter future in sight. McElwain also got himself in some troubled water in the past week by mentioning alleged death threats he had received this season. That was later brought into question with little support.
Florida, at 3-4 and 3-3 in SEC play, must win three of their final four games to go to a postseason bowl game.
With a couple of top four teams taking a loss this weekend, a shakeup was bound to happen in the polls. The Amway Coaches Poll saw just that with a handful of teams moving up at the expense of Penn State and TCU. No. 1 Alabama remains the top team in the coaches poll with all 65 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia moves up in the poll to give the SEC the top two teams in the nation. Other SEC teams appearing in the poll include No. 15 Auburn, No. 20 LSU, and No. 22 Mississippi State. The Big Ten is next in line in the coaches poll with No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Wisconsin moving up to stay ahead of No. 5 Clemson of the ACC. Continuing the trend of two teams per conference, No. 6 Miami comes in just behind the defending national and ACC champions.
No. 7 Penn State was dropped five spots in the polls after their one-point loss to Ohio State on Saturday. While the drop was somewhat significant, TCU was hit even harder by falling eight spots from No. 4 to No. 12. Between Penn State and TCU sits No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Oklahoma State, and No. 11 Washington (the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the coaches poll). TCU is still ranked four spots ahead of the team that just defeated them, No. 16 Iowa State.
Iowa State is joined as a newcomer to the coaches poll this week by No. 21 Memphis, Mississippi State, and No. 25 Arizona. The team taking the biggest tumble in the poll this week that remained in the top 25 is No. 23 USF, who fell nine spots after a loss to Houston. Washington State, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Texas A&M all fell out of the poll.
Coaches Poll
