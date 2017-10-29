UCLA QB Josh Rosen’s hand injury reportedly not considered serious

Needing two wins just to become bowl-eligible in the final month of the season, UCLA needs to be as close to full strength as they can in order to reach the postseason. Having quarterback Josh Rosen leave Saturday’s game at Washington with a hand injury was a reason to start thinking about hitting the panic button, and a 44-23 defeat certainly did not help. But a day later, it appears the status of Rosen is to be considered a bit more fortunate than the worst-case scenario.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported via Twitter Rosen’s hand injury is not considered serious, which suggests Rosen may still be available for the Bruins down the stretch.

SOURCE: #UCLA star QB Josh Rosen’s hand injury from yesterday’s game is expected to be OK but staff will monitor as week progresses. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 29, 2017

At this time, it is unknown if Rosen will miss any playing time, but the initial report from Feldman should be encouraging. Rosen has thrown for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

UCLA plays at Utah on Friday night this week. UCLA also hosts Arizona State, visits USC, and hosts Cal to wrap up the regular season. With four games remaining and two games back in the Pac-12 South standings in the loss column with a head-to-head tiebreaker going to Arizona, UCLA’s slim chances of winning the Pac-12 South are still there but have just about faded away.

