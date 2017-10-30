After scorching Louisville, Wake Forest loses WR Greg Dortch to season-ending injury

Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch was unstoppable against Louisville this weekend, but his season has come to an end with a month to play.

According to a released statement from Wake Forest, Dortch suffered an abdominal injury that will require surgery. That procedure will cost him the remainder of the season. Based on the wording in the statement, it would seem any possibility of a return for the bowl season is not expected.

The injury news comes after Dortch set the school record with four touchdown receptions against Louisville. He caught 10 passes for 167 yards in the big win or the Demon Deacons.

With Dortch out of the offense for now, Wake Forest will likely give junior Tabri Hines the extra snaps on the field. The good news is Dortch will return to wake Forest eventually. He is just a freshman, so he has a couple more years with the program to give the offense a star wide receiver to count on.

Wake Forest plays at Notre Dame this weekend. Without Dortch, pulling the upset in South Bend will be trickier than expected.