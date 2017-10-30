Alabama’s Deionte Thompson indicted on felony assault charge

The off-field travails of one Alabama football player continue, with his head coach, despite a felony being involved, still firmly entrenched in the wait-and-see camp.
The Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday that Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four men indicted by a Galveston County (Tex.) grand jury last week on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. That charge is a second-degree felony.
Thompson is alleged to have been actively involved in a Spring Break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face. According to the Enterprise, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result.
There are also allegations from at least one witness that racial slurs triggered the initial brawl, although it’s believed the victim did not hurl the epithets.
Thompson’s attorney told al.com in a statement that his side “anticipated them coming forward with the indictment because that’s the easy thing to do.”
“However, that’s far from being able to convict him,” Sean Villery-Samuel told the website. “We look forward to getting the evidence that they’re relying upon. Nothing has changed on our end, but we’re anxious to see the information that they’re relying upon.”
Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”
Monday, the Crimson Tide head coach hasn’t budged an inch off that stance.
Thompson has played in all eight games this season for the top-ranked Tide, mainly on special teams.
Florida lost Jim McElwain on Sunday, and on Monday suffered a bigger blow to its dwindling bowl hopes. Running back Malik Davis has been lost for the season to a knee injury, interim head coach Randy Shannon said.
“It’s a big blow for us because he was an explosive running back,” Shannon said, via SEC Country. “But also, you know, it’s time for Mark Thompson to step up. He’s a senior. He’s a guy that’s 6-2, 240, runs 4.4. It’s his opportunity to come in and play. We’ve got to challenge him on offense to make sure there was a reason why he was recruited to be a part of Florida and that’s for him to be a skilled running back like he is but also be productive and be a physical-type guy that can get open in space and make plays.
“We’ve got three running backs that we feel comfortable with, but Mark Thompson has to really step up this game.”
Davis was tied with Lamical Perine for the team lead with 79 carries but led Perine in rushing by 161 yards. For the year, Davis, a freshman, carried 79 times for 526 yards and two touchdowns. Davis’s 6.66 yards per carry average ranked third in the SEC for all runners with at least 75 carries.
Florida is 3-4 on the season and, unless a canceled game against Northern Colorado gets rescheduled, needs to win three of its final four games against Missouri, South Carolina, UAB and Florida State to reach a bowl game.
The Maxwell Award announced its list of 18 semifinalists on Monday, which would not normally be a noteworthy event. Except this one is, for one reason: one of the 18 was a complete unknown just one month ago.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was included on the list after a month in which he exploded on the national scene and carried Arizona into the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt.
The sophomore from Inglewood, Calif., completed a month in which he completed 41-of-58 passes (70.7 percent) for 743 yards (12.8 per attempt) with six touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 59 times for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona went 4-0 in the month of October, averaging 48.8 points per game in the process.
The Wildcats are now ranked fifth nationally in rushing at 338.6 yards per game and second with 7.20 yards per carry — despite Tate playing sparingly in Arizona’s first two games and missing the next two entirely. Arizona is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll and can take the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South with a win over No. 17 USC in a game that will be televised by ESPN (at 10:45 p.m. ET).
With another strong performance in a win over the Trojans, Tate will move himself into the conversation for a more prestigious, stiffarmed trophy.
The Florida job is open, and the posturing race has just begun.
First to issue his denial? Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.
NBC Sports Northwest beat writer Aaron Fentress reported Monday that Taggart will not be the new coach at Florida. However, Fentress added, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost could very well be in the mix.
From the report:
Oregon coach Willie Taggart is not going to become the new coach at Florida, according sources.
So we can squash any speculation on that front right away. But Central Florida coach Scott Frost, a former UO assistant, very well could become the Gator’s new coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Here’s the deal with these coaching reports: they very much well could be true, or they could be Oregon saying, “Don’t take our coach, here’s another guy we’d love for you to hire.” Or it could be a mixture of both. Or it could be Taggart just outright lying. Or it could be….
You get the point.
Get ready for another month of this, folks.
With apologies to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is the biggest annual event on the state of Oklahoma’s sporting calendar. And this year’s will be even bigger than most. The visiting Sooners are ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, and the Cowboys are ranked No. 11. College GameDay will be on hand in Stillwater to export in even more hype.
And with that in mind, both schools have decided Saturday will be the perfect time to bring awareness to something that has nothing to do with sports: opioids.
This summer, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen drugmakers accusing them of deceptive marketing in order to hook Oklahomans on the addictive drugs. From the AP:
Since 2009, Hunter said, more Oklahoma residents have died from opioid-related deaths than in vehicle crashes in the state. The lawsuit states that Oklahoma is one of the leading states in prescription painkiller sales per capita, with 128 painkiller prescriptions dispensed per 100 people in 2012.
“We just can’t let companies dehumanize the population,” Hunter said. “You almost feel like these deaths are just statistics on a spread sheet.”
Assuming those are the actual decals each side will wear on Saturday, it makes one wonder if Oklahoma will wear its white alternate helmets since a crimson-on-crimson decal would be harder to spot and the entire point of the movement, obviously, is to raise awareness.