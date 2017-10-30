Alabama’s Deionte Thompson indicted on felony assault charge

The off-field travails of one Alabama football player continue, with his head coach, despite a felony being involved, still firmly entrenched in the wait-and-see camp.

The Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday that Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four men indicted by a Galveston County (Tex.) grand jury last week on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. That charge is a second-degree felony.

Thompson is alleged to have been actively involved in a Spring Break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face. According to the Enterprise, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result.

There are also allegations from at least one witness that racial slurs triggered the initial brawl, although it’s believed the victim did not hurl the epithets.

Thompson’s attorney told al.com in a statement that his side “anticipated them coming forward with the indictment because that’s the easy thing to do.”

“However, that’s far from being able to convict him,” Sean Villery-Samuel told the website. “We look forward to getting the evidence that they’re relying upon. Nothing has changed on our end, but we’re anxious to see the information that they’re relying upon.”

Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”

Monday, the Crimson Tide head coach hasn’t budged an inch off that stance.

Thompson has played in all eight games this season for the top-ranked Tide, mainly on special teams.