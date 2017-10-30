Arizona QB Khalil Tate included on Maxwell Award semifinalist list

The Maxwell Award announced its list of 18 semifinalists on Monday, which would not normally be a noteworthy event. Except this one is, for one reason: one of the 18 was a complete unknown just one month ago.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was included on the list after a month in which he exploded on the national scene and carried Arizona into the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt.
The sophomore from Inglewood, Calif., completed a month in which he completed 41-of-58 passes (70.7 percent) for 743 yards (12.8 per attempt) with six touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 59 times for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona went 4-0 in the month of October, averaging 48.8 points per game in the process.
The Wildcats are now ranked fifth nationally in rushing at 338.6 yards per game and second with 7.20 yards per carry — despite Tate playing sparingly in Arizona’s first two games and missing the next two entirely. Arizona is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll and can take the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South with a win over No. 17 USC in a game that will be televised by ESPN (at 10:45 p.m. ET).
With another strong performance in a win over the Trojans, Tate will move himself into the conversation for a more prestigious, stiffarmed trophy.
The Florida job is open, and the posturing race has just begun.
First to issue his denial? Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.
NBC Sports Northwest beat writer Aaron Fentress reported Monday that Taggart will not be the new coach at Florida. However, Fentress added, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost could very well be in the mix.
From the report:
Oregon coach Willie Taggart is not going to become the new coach at Florida, according sources.
So we can squash any speculation on that front right away. But Central Florida coach Scott Frost, a former UO assistant, very well could become the Gator’s new coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Here’s the deal with these coaching reports: they very much well could be true, or they could be Oregon saying, “Don’t take our coach, here’s another guy we’d love for you to hire.” Or it could be a mixture of both. Or it could be Taggart just outright lying. Or it could be….
You get the point.
Get ready for another month of this, folks.
With apologies to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is the biggest annual event on the state of Oklahoma’s sporting calendar. And this year’s will be even bigger than most. The visiting Sooners are ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, and the Cowboys are ranked No. 11. College GameDay will be on hand in Stillwater to export in even more hype.
And with that in mind, both schools have decided Saturday will be the perfect time to bring awareness to something that has nothing to do with sports: opioids.
This summer, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen drugmakers accusing them of deceptive marketing in order to hook Oklahomans on the addictive drugs. From the AP:
Since 2009, Hunter said, more Oklahoma residents have died from opioid-related deaths than in vehicle crashes in the state. The lawsuit states that Oklahoma is one of the leading states in prescription painkiller sales per capita, with 128 painkiller prescriptions dispensed per 100 people in 2012.
“We just can’t let companies dehumanize the population,” Hunter said. “You almost feel like these deaths are just statistics on a spread sheet.”
Assuming those are the actual decals each side will wear on Saturday, it makes one wonder if Oklahoma will wear its white alternate helmets since a crimson-on-crimson decal would be harder to spot and the entire point of the movement, obviously, is to raise awareness.
As Michigan heads into November, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has an important decision to make if Michigan is going to finish the season on a strong note. He’s just not ready to show which way he is heading with it.
Harbaugh is holding off on sharing his decision on what to do at quarterback. After replacing John O’Korn with Brandon Peters in Saturday’s win against Rutgers, Harbaugh is in charge of a bit of a quarterback debate in Ann Arbor with just a handful of games remaining. The offense, which has been sluggish at best all season long under Wilton Speight and O’Korn, seemed to have a bit of a spark on Saturday once Peters got on the field. Of course, Michigan was playing at home against Rutgers so the barometer to determine whether or not this was legitimate hope for a sudden offensive turnaround is highly questionable.
Peters completed 10 of 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, but again, it was against Rutgers. With Michigan staying home this week for a primetime showdown with Minnesota with the Little Brown Jug on the line, Harbaugh has suggested both O’Korn and Peters will get playing time against the Gophers. He only went so far as to say Peters is “likely” to get the start over Peters, but the decision is split nearly right down the middle.
Michigan has the Big Ten’s 9th-ranked offense and 11th-ranked passing offense through eight games played this season. Michigan is 3-2 in Big Ten play and has lost head-to-head against second-place Penn State and third-place Michigan State in division play. Michigan will host Minnesota this week and play the next two game son the road against Maryland and Wisconsin before ending the regular season at home against Ohio State.
In western Pennsylvania, you will find Slippery Rock University, a Division 2 school in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The school has become a bit of a national fan favorite of sorts base don the name of the school going back decades by having their scores read in stadiums like Michigan Stadium in an era long before being able to load up your phone or watch to check the scores from around the country. It is at Slippery Rock where you will now find the NCAA’s all-time all-division sack record holder, defensive end Marcus Martin.
In a PSAC game this weekend against Clarion, Martin set school single-game records with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss. In the process, Martin also set the new record for most career sacks across all divisions of NCAA football by bringing his career total to 54.5 sacks.
The previous record of was held by Mike Czerwien of Diviosn III Waynesburg. The official record for most career sacks at the FBS level is still owned by former Arizona State standout Terrell Suggs. Suggs recorded 44 sacks from 2000 through 2002. However, Alabama’s Derrick Thomas and Arizona’s Tedy Bruschi each have 52 career sacks form their college days, but the NCAA did not begin officially tracking sack totals until 2000. Thomas was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989 and Bruschi was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1996, both going pro long before the NCAA started adjusting their official record keeping. And don’t count on the NCAA going back through the archives to adjust their record keeping, because inconsistent records are said to make such a task nearly impossible to do accurately.
Even if the numbers of Suggs and Bruschi were accurately reflected in the record books, Martin would still have edged them each.
Helmet sticker to the college football community on Reddit.